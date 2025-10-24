Wondering what channel the World Series is on? No curveballs here. Every game of the series will be available to live stream (without cable) on FOX with Hulu + Live TV.

The MLB regular season has come to an end. Now, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays will face off in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, October 24 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on FOX. We’ll show you how to get started with your World Series live stream* in 1-2-3 easy steps, and how you can unlock even more baseball content on Hulu.

Let’s play ball!

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*Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Who Is Playing in the World Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the Toronto Blue Jays

The winner of the National League Championship Series (NLCS), the Los Angeles Dodgers, will face off against the winner of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), the Toronto Blue Jays, in the World Series.

Visit the official MLB site to explore past World Series winners and highlights.

How To Watch the World Series Without Cable

From spring training to the World Series, you can follow your favorite baseball team all year long with Hulu + Live TV . Subscribers can stream games at home or on the go, in addition to Hulu’s collection of baseball movies, shows, and documentaries.

Every game of the 2025 World Series will air on FOX and FOX Deportes, which you can stream live with Hulu + Live TV. Here’s how to get started:

*Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Record World Series Games With Hulu’s Cloud DVR

Can’t watch the World Series live?* With the Hulu + Live TV Cloud DVR, you won’t miss a single pitch. Here’s how:

Find the game you want to watch using the Live Guide . Click “record” from the Guide or navigate to the details page and find the record icon. That’s it — you’re recording! And for later, here’s how to manage your Cloud DVR recordings.

*Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

2025 World Series Schedule

When Is the 2025 World Series?

The first pitch of the 2025 World Series will be thrown on Friday, October 24, with Game 7 (if needed) scheduled for Saturday, November 1.

How Many Games Are in the World Series?

There could be up to seven games in the 2025 World Series.

Here’s why: The World Series is played in a best-of-seven format. To win the championship, a team needs to win four out of the seven games. This could take four, five, six, or seven games to accomplish.

These are the important dates you need to know:

Game 1: Friday, October 24, 8:00 p.m. EDT (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Game 2: Saturday, October 25, 8:00 p.m. EDT (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Game 3: Monday, October 27, 8:00 p.m. EDT (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Game 4: Tuesday, October 28, 8:00 p.m. EDT (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, October 29, 8:00 p.m. EDT (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, October 31, 8:00 p.m. EDT (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, November 1, 8:00 p.m. EDT (FOX/FOX Deportes)

Who Won the 2024 World Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 2024.

Baseball Movies on Hulu

Wondering what you’re going to watch on travel days in between games?

Hulu + Live TV subscribers also gain access to Hulu’s full streaming library, which includes thousands of popular shows, movies, and Hulu Originals. Check out some of our favorite baseball shows and movies streaming now, like Ballpark Blast! (2025), Full Count (2023), The League (2023), Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream (2023), and Sugar (2008).