With carefully curated dance videos, aspirational marriages, and the ability to romanticize motherhood, a tight-knit group of Utah-based Mormon moms — known as “MomTok” — quickly rose to TikTok fame in 2020.

But behind each viral video lurked a secret that would later shatter their corner of the internet: a swinging scandal that turned MomTok into one of TikTok’s most explosive controversies.

So what is MomTok, really? And how did a group of Mormon influencers find themselves in the center of a viral storm involving partner swapping, betrayal, and questionable behavior in the eyes of the Mormon church?

Let’s break it all down.

Watch: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

What Is MomTok?

“MomTok” is the nickname for a TikTok community made up of moms who create content about their lives as mothers — sharing videos of everything from funny moments with their kids and parenting tips to fashion, makeup routines, and girls’ nights with other MomTokers.

The Hulu Original reality series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, follows the most infamous and widely recognized circle of MomTokers — a group of Mormon mom friends from Utah led by influencer Taylor Frankie Paul.

How Did MomTok Start?

In Utah’s Mormon culture, women are often expected to follow a strict code — no alcohol, no caffeine, no swearing, no tattoos — and to live lives that reflect spiritual purity and domestic devotion.

But Taylor and her circle of fellow young Mormon moms aren’t about to put obedience over independence.

So in 2020, as the world turned to TikTok for entertainment and connection, the group began to make videos that blended motherhood with aesthetic lifestyles, humor, and bold self-expression.

The response to their videos was immediate and massive. With the world’s eyes on them, their goal wasn’t just to entertain, but to challenge the stigma around gender roles in Mormon culture.

Who Is in MomTok?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows Taylor and three other original MomTokers — Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, and Mikayla Matthews — along with a newer wave of influencers who have since joined the broader MomTok community.

Check out our insider’s guide to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for information about the full cast of MomTokers on the show.

What Is the MomTok Swinging Scandal All About?

How did a group of Mormon moms from Utah making TikTok videos suddenly turn into a crazy swinging sex scandal that took the internet by storm?

Let’s break down all of the juicy details.

What Is the Scandal?

Rumors of a swinging scandal within MomTok started circulating on social media and Reddit in 2022, sending shockwaves through the community.

Rather than let the speculation spiral, Taylor took to TikTok in an attempt to control the narrative, making a video confronting the allegations without giving the rest of the MomTok crew a heads-up.

In her video, Taylor revealed that she and a small group of other MomTokers and their husbands had consented to “soft-swing” with each other — a phrase used to describe couples who consensually engage in physical intimacy with others under certain rules and boundaries, stopping short of full partner swapping.

Taylor then admitted that she crossed those boundaries when she caught feelings for another MomToker’s husband. This emotional slip led to the collapse of her marriage with Tate Paul and set off turbulence within MomTok, straining friendships and shaking public perception of the group.

Who Was Involved in MomTok Swinging?

Of all the MomTokers involved in the swinging scandal, Taylor is the only one to appear in the first season of Secret Lives. But that changes in Season 2, which introduces Miranda McWhorter — another central figure in the controversy — as she attempts to reconnect with the group.

What Was the Aftermath of the Scandal?

The reveal of the scandal quickly led to fallout between MomTok and the public — and within MomTok itself.

Taylor’s video went viral beyond TikTok, with mainstream media coverage and intense speculation across Reddit and other chat forums. The story’s mix of Mormon culture, influencer drama, and scandalous behavior made it an irresistible headline.

Taylor’s bombshell confession also sparked widespread speculation about which other MomTokers were involved in the soft-swinging arrangement, resulting in damaged reputations, a dip in followers, and the loss of brand deals across all of MomTok.

What Happens Now? Is MomTok Still a Thing?

With the swinging scandal in the rearview, MomTok survived the situation but continues to spin up a whirlwind of new drama, tension, and heartache.

For starters, Taylor has moved on from her marriage with Tate and found someone new, getting pregnant quickly into their already-rocky relationship. Meanwhile, MomTok OG Whitney has been dealing with her own controversies unrelated to the swinging scandal, including her husband’s infidelity and a TikTok video she posted of her newborn son that left a bad taste in viewers’ mouths.

Watch MomTok unfold with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives streaming exclusively on Hulu.

What Happens to MomTok in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2?

Between surviving the swinging scandal and gaining popularity from their new reality TV series, MomTok has blown up once again — bringing a new level of fame, followers, and internal drama to the group.

In season 2, Taylor navigates life with a newborn amidst her tumultuous relationship with on-again-off-again boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. Meanwhile, Whitney continues to grapple with her place within MomTok, just as Miranda tries to make her way back in.

Three MomTokers are expecting: Jennifer, Mayci, and Mikayla. This season, MomTokers also reveal personal stories of infertility, abuse, and emotional hardship, with Jennifer’s psychological turmoil becoming a central topic.

A trip to the Vanderpump Villa in Italy, with a fair share of pearl-clutching controversy and rumors, becomes another main story thread for Season 2.

As old wounds resurface and new dynamics take shape, the future of MomTok hangs in the balance. Season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives delivers more of the Mormon mom drama happening behind the perfectly curated TikToks flooding our feeds.

Whether MomTok flourishes or fractures, one thing is certain: This group isn’t done making headlines.