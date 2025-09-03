How to Watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’: Seasons, Spinoffs, & Where to Start

Love knows no borders, but on 90 Day Fiancé, it does come with a deadline.

On 90 Day Fiancé, international couples in long-distance relationships have just 90 days to get married after one partner arrives in the U.S.on a K-1 visa. If they don't marry before the visa expires, they’ll have to decide whether their future together can survive the distance. The countdown leaves little room for second thoughts, turning every episode into a race toward “I do.”

Here’s where to watch 90 Day Fiancé on Hulu, which spinoffs you can stream, and where to start if you’re new to the franchise.

Watch: 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé at a Glance

Where To Watch? Stream select seasons of 90 Day Fiancé , 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? , 90 Day Fiancé UK , and 90 Day: Hunt for Love on Hulu. Additional franchise titles are also available with Hulu + Live TV.

How Many Seasons? The flagship series spans 12 seasons and has expanded into one of reality TV’s biggest franchises with numerous spinoffs.

How Many Spinoffs? There are currently 20+ spinoffs of 90 Day Fiancé .

Best For? Fans of relationship-focused reality TV, unforgettable couples, and high-stakes love stories.

What Is 90 Day Fiancé About?

90 Day Fiancé is a reality TV series that follows international couples ready to close the distance. After one partner arrives in the United States on a K-1 visa, they have 90 days to get married before the visa expires.

The pressure of the countdown shapes every moment of the relationship. Instead of taking it one step at a time, the couples are asked to make the biggest decisions of their lives in just three months.

What started as a single series has grown into one of reality TV’s biggest franchises, with spinoffs that revisit fan-favorite couples, introduce new relationships, and explore different stages of the relationship-to-visa-to-marriage journey.

Which 90 Day Fiancé Shows Are Available on Hulu?



90 Day Fiancé

New to the franchise? Start with the original series. 90 Day Fiancé started it all, introducing the 90-day format and the couples whose stories would eventually grow into a sprawling reality TV franchise.

Seasons 6 – 8 and 11 are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch: 90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The wedding isn’t the end of the story. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with returning couples after they’ve said “I do,” following the highs, lows, and unexpected twists of married life.

Seasons 7 – 9 are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiancé UK

The franchise heads across the pond in 90 Day Fiancé UK. This time, the focus shifts to British couples and their international partners, showing how the legal and emotional challenges of long-distance love don’t stop at the U.S. border.

Season 2 is available to stream on Hulu.

Watch: 90 Day Fiancé UK

90 Day: Hunt for Love

Not every 90 Day Fiancé relationship goes the distance. 90 Day: Hunt for Love brings back former cast members whose original relationships didn’t work out, giving them another chance to find love with someone new.

Season 2 is available to stream on Hulu.

Watch: 90 Day: Hunt for Love

How To Watch More 90 Day Fiancé Spinoffs Available With Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV unlocks even more of the 90 Day Fiancé universe with additional spinoffs from across the franchise. Whether you’re looking for new love stories, updates on returning couples, or behind-the-scenes reactions from familiar faces, there’s even more to explore.

Additional 90 Day Fiancé titles available with Hulu + Live TV include:

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days*: Follow couples before they begin the K-1 visa process and prepare to meet in person for the first time.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way*: Watch Americans leave the U.S. to start a new life with their partners overseas.

90 Day: The Single Life*: Fan-favorite cast members get another chance at finding lasting love.

90 Day Diaries*: Catch up with familiar couples as they share updates from their everyday lives.

90 Day Fiancé: What Now?*: Revisit returning couples after their original seasons to see what happened next.

90 Day Fiancé: Just Landed*: Meet couples as they begin their lives together in the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk,* Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days,* Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?,* and Pillow Talk: The Other Way*: Watch former cast members react to the biggest moments from across the franchise with candid commentary and plenty of laughs.

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*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

90 Day Fiancé Watch Order

1. Start With 90 Day Fiancé

The original series introduces the couples and the 90-day countdown that made the franchise a reality TV phenomenon. It’s the best way to get familiar with the show’s format before exploring the spinoffs.

2. Continue With 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Once you’ve met the couples, follow their stories beyond the wedding day. Happily Ever After? revisits returning fan favorites to see how marriage, family life, and new challenges are shaping their relationships.

3. Expand Into the Rest of the Franchise

From there, the rest of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is yours to explore how you like. Between the series available on Hulu and additional spinoffs on Hulu + Live TV, there’s always more of the franchise to discover.

More Reality Dating Shows To Watch on Hulu

Hulu is home to some of the most talked-about reality dating series, like Love Island and The Bachelor franchise .

If you love 90 Day Fiancé, you’ll love these other shows streaming now on Hulu.

Love Island USA

Every summer, Love Island becomes appointment television. With new episodes dropping five nights a week and fans casting votes through the Love Island app, viewers don’t just watch the drama unfold — they help shape the journey. It’s what makes the series a summer obsession year after year.

Seasons 1 – 3 of Love Island USA are streaming now on Hulu, along with every season of Love Island UK and Love Island Australia .

Watch: Love Island USA

Love Overboard

Romance heads out to sea in the Hulu Original reality series Love Overboard. Singles board a luxury yacht ready to find love, but access to the ship’s most extravagant experiences has to be earned. Who earns the luxury experience — and who finds lasting love — is all part of the adventure.

Watch: Love Overboard

The Bachelor

The rose ceremony is one of reality TV’s most iconic traditions, and The Bachelor is where it all began. Each season follows one lead on a journey to find lasting love, with every rose bringing the season one step closer to a potential proposal.

Watch select seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette , and Bachelor in Paradise on Hulu.