Where to Watch the ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movies: Watch Order, Cast, More
Revised: August 5, 2024
With the new Planet of the Apes movie streaming now on Hulu, you’re probably wondering which streaming service currently has all 10 films. Look no further — Hulu has everything you need to know about where to watch the Planet of the Apes franchise, including Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024).
Where to Watch Planet of the Apes
Wondering where to watch the Planet of the Apes movies including Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes? You’ve come to the right place — all Hulu subscribers can watch all nine films on demand from Hulu’s streaming library.
Planet of the Apes Movies
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)
The new Planet of the Apes movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, takes place several years after the reign of Caesar. In this chapter of the franchise, a young ape is forced to question everything he's been taught about his kind — forever shaping the future for apes and humans alike.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Cast
Owen Teague as Noa
Freya Allan as Nova
Kevin Durand as Proximus Caesar
Peter Macon as Raka
William H. Macy as Trevathan
Eka Darville as Sylva
Travis Jeffrey as Anaya
Lydia Peckham as Soona
Neil Sandilands as Koro
Watch: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)
In the third and final installment in the reboot series, War for the Planet of the Apes continues the narrative of Caesar and his struggle to survive and co-exist with humans as he and the apes are forced into a war with humans led by a merciless colonel.
Watch: War for the Planet of the Apes
War for the Planet of the Apes Cast
Andy Serkis as Caesar
Woody Harrelson as The Colonel
Karin Konoval as Maurice
Amiah Miller as Nova
Terry Notary as Rocket
Ty Olsson as Red Donkey
Michael Adamthwaite as Luca
Toby Kebbell as Koba
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
The story of Caesar continues in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, picking up from the aftermath left by the events of Rise of the Planet of the Apes and a mere decade after a deadly virus killed most of humanity.
Now, plagued with military rule, social turmoil, and an economic crisis, humans and apes are struggling to co-exist.
Watch: Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes Cast
Andy Serkis as Caesar
Jason Clarke as Malcolm
Gary Oldman as Dreyfus
Keri Russell as Ellie
Toby Kebbell as Koba
Kodi Smit-McPhee as Alexander
Kirk Acevedo as Carver
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes tells the origin story of Caesar — the central protagonist in the “reboot” series and leader of the intelligent apes. Taking place before Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, this chapter of the franchise explores the circumstances that first led to the rise and domination of intelligent apes.
Watch: Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Rise of the Planet of the Apes Cast
Andy Serkis as Caesar
Karin Konoval as Maurice/Court Clerk
Terry Notary as Rocket/Bright Eyes
Richard Ridings as Buck
Christopher Gordon as Koba
Devyn Dalton as Cornelia
Jay Caputo as Alpha
James Franco as Will Rodman
Planet of the Apes (2001)
Mark Wahlberg stars in this Planet of the Apes reimagination film directed by Tim Burton. More than a remake, this installment of Planet of the Apes involves significant changes to the plot and characters of the original film. While it retains the basic premise of humans encountering intelligent apes on a distant planet, there are many new elements and twists to the storyline.
Watch: Planet of the Apes (2001)
Planet of the Apes (2001) Cast
Mark Wahlberg as Captain Leo Davidson
Tim Roth as Thade
Helena Bonham Carter as Ari
Michael Clarke Duncan as Attar
Paul Giamatti as Limbo
Estella Warren as Daena
Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973)
Serving as a sequel to the Conquest of the Planet of the Apes prequel, this fifth franchise installment continues the Planet of the Apes origin story. Can the apes and remaining humans find a way to establish peace in this post-apocalyptic world?
Watch: Battle for the Planet of the Apes
Battle for the Planet of the Apes Cast
Roddy McDowall as Caesar
Claude Akins as Aldo
Natalie Trundy as Lisa
Severn Darden as Kolp
Lew Ayres as Mandemus
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972)
The fourth film in the original series takes place before the first Planet of the Apes movie, serving as a prequel and franchise origin story, where intelligent apes are enslaved by humans as laborers and pets. This leads to a revolution against human oppression, igniting a violent conflict that threatens to reshape the power dynamics of society.
Watch: Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes Cast
Roddy McDowall as Caesar
Don Murray as Governor Breck
Ricardo Montalbán as Armando
Natalie Trundy as Lisa
Hari Rhodes as MacDonald
Severn Darden as Kolp
Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971)
A dystopian future, time travel, and high-intensity action — what more could you ask for in a sci-fi movie? In the third installment of the original Planet of the Apes series, a family of apes travels back in time to just before the events that led to the rise of apes depicted in the first two films.
Watch: Escape From the Planet of the Apes
Escape From the Planet of the Apes Cast
Roddy McDowall as Cornelius
Kim Hunter as Zira
Bradford Dillman as Dr. Lewis Dixon
Natalie Trundy as Dr. Stephanie Branton
Eric Braeden as Dr. Otto Hasslein
Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)
The story of astronaut George Taylor continues in Beneath the Planet of the Apes, where he discovers a subterranean society of mutated humans worshiping an ancient nuclear bomb, leading to a catastrophic battle that could change the fate of both humans and apes on the planet.
Delving deeper into themes of power, survival, and the consequences of humanity’s destructive tendencies, Beneath the Planet of the Apes is widely considered a suspenseful and thought-provoking sequel to the original classic.
Watch: Beneath the Planet of the Apes
Beneath the Planet of the Apes Cast
James Franciscus as John Brent
Kim Hunter as Zira
Maurice Evans as Dr. Zaius
Linda Harrison as Nova
Charlton Heston as George Taylor
Paul Richards as Mendez
Planet of the Apes (1968)
The very first Planet of the Apes film follows the journey of astronaut George Taylor and his crew after they crash-land on a planet where apes and humans have traded places — meaning, apes are the dominant species and humans are primitive.
Exploring themes of prejudice, human arrogance, and power dynamics, Taylor faces captivity and oppression as he struggles to survive and escape this upside-down world. But the more he discovers about the planet’s shocking history, the more he understands what led to the downfall of human civilization.
Watch: Planet of the Apes (1968)
Planet of the Apes (1968) Cast
Charlton Heston as George Taylor
Roddy McDowall as Cornelius
Kim Hunter as Zira
Maurice Evans as Dr. Zaius
How to Watch Planet of the Apes Movies in Order
The great thing about the Planet of the Apes movies is that although all of the movies are connected, they can still be enjoyed in any order — each film stands alone with its own self-contained storyline and characters.
However, watching in order by release date or by chronological order according to canon can enhance your overall understanding of the Planet of the Apes world.
How to Watch Planet of the Apes in Release Date Order
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Beneath the Planet of the Apes
Escape From the Planet of the Apes
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
Battle for the Planet of the Apes
Planet of the Apes (2001) — optional
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
War for the Planet of the Apes
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes\
How to Watch Planet of the Apes in Chronological Order
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
War for the Planet of the Apes
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Planet of the Apes (1968)
Beneath the Planet of the Apes
Escape from the Planet of the Apes
Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
Battle for the Planet of the Apes
Planet of the Apes (2001) — optional
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