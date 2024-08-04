Where to Watch the ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movies: Watch Order, Cast, More

With the new Planet of the Apes movie streaming now on Hulu, you’re probably wondering which streaming service currently has all 10 films. Look no further — Hulu has everything you need to know about where to watch the Planet of the Apes franchise, including Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024).

Where to Watch Planet of the Apes

Wondering where to watch the Planet of the Apes movies including Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes? You’ve come to the right place — all Hulu subscribers can watch all nine films on demand from Hulu’s streaming library.

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Planet of the Apes Movies

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

The new Planet of the Apes movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, takes place several years after the reign of Caesar. In this chapter of the franchise, a young ape is forced to question everything he's been taught about his kind — forever shaping the future for apes and humans alike.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Cast

Owen Teague as Noa

Freya Allan as Nova

Kevin Durand as Proximus Caesar

Peter Macon as Raka

William H. Macy as Trevathan

Eka Darville as Sylva

Travis Jeffrey as Anaya

Lydia Peckham as Soona

Neil Sandilands as Koro

Watch: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

In the third and final installment in the reboot series, War for the Planet of the Apes continues the narrative of Caesar and his struggle to survive and co-exist with humans as he and the apes are forced into a war with humans led by a merciless colonel.

Watch: War for the Planet of the Apes

War for the Planet of the Apes Cast

Andy Serkis as Caesar

Woody Harrelson as The Colonel

Karin Konoval as Maurice

Amiah Miller as Nova

Terry Notary as Rocket

Ty Olsson as Red Donkey

Michael Adamthwaite as Luca

Toby Kebbell as Koba

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

The story of Caesar continues in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, picking up from the aftermath left by the events of Rise of the Planet of the Apes and a mere decade after a deadly virus killed most of humanity.

Now, plagued with military rule, social turmoil, and an economic crisis, humans and apes are struggling to co-exist.

Watch: Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes Cast

Andy Serkis as Caesar

Jason Clarke as Malcolm

Gary Oldman as Dreyfus

Keri Russell as Ellie

Toby Kebbell as Koba

Kodi Smit-McPhee as Alexander

Kirk Acevedo as Carver

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes tells the origin story of Caesar — the central protagonist in the “reboot” series and leader of the intelligent apes. Taking place before Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, this chapter of the franchise explores the circumstances that first led to the rise and domination of intelligent apes.

Watch: Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Rise of the Planet of the Apes Cast

Andy Serkis as Caesar

Karin Konoval as Maurice/Court Clerk

Terry Notary as Rocket/Bright Eyes

Richard Ridings as Buck

Christopher Gordon as Koba

Devyn Dalton as Cornelia

Jay Caputo as Alpha

James Franco as Will Rodman

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Mark Wahlberg stars in this Planet of the Apes reimagination film directed by Tim Burton. More than a remake, this installment of Planet of the Apes involves significant changes to the plot and characters of the original film. While it retains the basic premise of humans encountering intelligent apes on a distant planet, there are many new elements and twists to the storyline.

Watch: Planet of the Apes (2001)

Planet of the Apes (2001) Cast

Mark Wahlberg as Captain Leo Davidson

Tim Roth as Thade

Helena Bonham Carter as Ari

Michael Clarke Duncan as Attar

Paul Giamatti as Limbo

Estella Warren as Daena

Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973)

Serving as a sequel to the Conquest of the Planet of the Apes prequel, this fifth franchise installment continues the Planet of the Apes origin story. Can the apes and remaining humans find a way to establish peace in this post-apocalyptic world?

Watch: Battle for the Planet of the Apes

Battle for the Planet of the Apes Cast

Roddy McDowall as Caesar

Claude Akins as Aldo

Natalie Trundy as Lisa

Severn Darden as Kolp

Lew Ayres as Mandemus

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972)

The fourth film in the original series takes place before the first Planet of the Apes movie, serving as a prequel and franchise origin story, where intelligent apes are enslaved by humans as laborers and pets. This leads to a revolution against human oppression, igniting a violent conflict that threatens to reshape the power dynamics of society.

Watch: Conquest of the Planet of the Apes

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes Cast

Roddy McDowall as Caesar

Don Murray as Governor Breck

Ricardo Montalbán as Armando

Natalie Trundy as Lisa

Hari Rhodes as MacDonald

Severn Darden as Kolp

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971)

A dystopian future, time travel, and high-intensity action — what more could you ask for in a sci-fi movie? In the third installment of the original Planet of the Apes series, a family of apes travels back in time to just before the events that led to the rise of apes depicted in the first two films.

Watch: Escape From the Planet of the Apes

Escape From the Planet of the Apes Cast

Roddy McDowall as Cornelius

Kim Hunter as Zira

Bradford Dillman as Dr. Lewis Dixon

Natalie Trundy as Dr. Stephanie Branton

Eric Braeden as Dr. Otto Hasslein

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)

The story of astronaut George Taylor continues in Beneath the Planet of the Apes, where he discovers a subterranean society of mutated humans worshiping an ancient nuclear bomb, leading to a catastrophic battle that could change the fate of both humans and apes on the planet.

Delving deeper into themes of power, survival, and the consequences of humanity’s destructive tendencies, Beneath the Planet of the Apes is widely considered a suspenseful and thought-provoking sequel to the original classic.

Watch: Beneath the Planet of the Apes

Beneath the Planet of the Apes Cast

James Franciscus as John Brent

Kim Hunter as Zira

Maurice Evans as Dr. Zaius

Linda Harrison as Nova

Charlton Heston as George Taylor

Paul Richards as Mendez

Planet of the Apes (1968)

The very first Planet of the Apes film follows the journey of astronaut George Taylor and his crew after they crash-land on a planet where apes and humans have traded places — meaning, apes are the dominant species and humans are primitive.

Exploring themes of prejudice, human arrogance, and power dynamics, Taylor faces captivity and oppression as he struggles to survive and escape this upside-down world. But the more he discovers about the planet’s shocking history, the more he understands what led to the downfall of human civilization.

Watch: Planet of the Apes (1968)

Planet of the Apes (1968) Cast

Charlton Heston as George Taylor

Roddy McDowall as Cornelius

Kim Hunter as Zira

Maurice Evans as Dr. Zaius

How to Watch Planet of the Apes Movies in Order

The great thing about the Planet of the Apes movies is that although all of the movies are connected, they can still be enjoyed in any order — each film stands alone with its own self-contained storyline and characters.

However, watching in order by release date or by chronological order according to canon can enhance your overall understanding of the Planet of the Apes world.

How to Watch Planet of the Apes in Release Date Order

Planet of the Apes (1968) Beneath the Planet of the Apes Escape From the Planet of the Apes Conquest of the Planet of the Apes Battle for the Planet of the Apes Planet of the Apes (2001) — optional Rise of the Planet of the Apes Dawn of the Planet of the Apes War for the Planet of the Apes Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes\

How to Watch Planet of the Apes in Chronological Order