Love Island — it takes the competition of Survivor , the matchmaking of Bachelor in Paradise , and tangles them together like seaweed for double the drama.

From the USA to the UK and Australia, each season of this hit reality dating show sends a new group of single strangers to a tropical wonderland to pair up and live together under one roof. They all even sleep in the same room (which can get a little awkward)!

As if Love Island couldn’t get more interesting, viewers can vote for their favorite couples, set up dates, and even send contestants home.

Wondering where to watch Love Island? Hulu has your hook up to the juicy action, including all seasons of Love Island (UK) and Love Island: Australia. It’s steaming… and it’s streaming now on Hulu!

How to Stream Love Island (UK) Season 12 (Exclusively on Hulu)

It’s not summer without a sunny new season of Love Island (UK) to obsess over. Season 12 is streaming now on Hulu with new episodes, including “Aftersun” specials that unpack each episode with commentary, laughs, and perhaps a cringe or two.

Join host Maya Jama at the Love Island Sa Vinyassa villa in Majorca, Spain to see who walks the plank and which couple will be crowned the winners of Summer 2025.

Watch: Love Island (UK) Season 12

More seasons of Love Island (UK)

Hulu’s got all 12 seasons of Love Island (UK) — perfect for a mega-binge and to catch up on past sun-soaked shenanigans.

This is the series that kicked off the franchise in 2005. Love Island (UK) takes a group of young, attractive men and women searching for love, couples them up, and places them together under one roof.

If it sounds like a hurricane in the making, it most definitely is. Will the couples stay together, or will they ditch their original partners for someone else in the house?

Watch all 12 seasons of the OG Love Island series, Love Island (UK), only on Hulu.

Watch: Love Island (UK)

More Love Island on Hulu

Love Island (USA)

Watch a group of hopeful singles pair up and break up and pair up again as they fight to win a veritable treasure chest: the $100,000 grand prize! Catch up on Seasons 1 – 3 of Love Island (USA) available now on Hulu.

Watch: Love Island (USA)

Love Island: Australia

Same reality dating show, different accents. Watch along as these Aussie singles compete in contests, mingle in the sand (and in the shade), compete for the grand cash prize, and maybe find true love along the way.

See all 6 seasons of Love Island: Australia streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Love Island: Australia

Love Island: Decade of Love

Love Island (UK) fans can rewind 10 years of highlights, broken hearts, and sun-baked drama with Love Island: Decade of Love. Get new dirt (sand?) on what went down between some of the show’s most memorable islanders — and soak up their reactions and reflections.

Watch: Love Island: Decade of Love