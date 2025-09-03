Chad Powers Season 2 Is Streaming On Hulu

Russ Holiday resurrects his football career in Chad Powers. Learn how to stream season 2 on Hulu

Russ Holliday’s unlikely comeback continues on Hulu, as long as he can keep his story straight and his Chad prosthetics in place. As Chad attracts more attention, it becomes increasingly difficult for Russ to maintain his cover, and the line between his identities blurs. With the sports comedies' second season here, catch up with a Season 1 recap, find out who’s in the cast, and check out some similar shows, all streaming on Hulu.

When did Chad Powers Season 2 come out?

The new season premiered on September 3, 2026, and all episodes dropped at once.

How many episodes are in Chad Powers Season 2?

Like the first season, Season 2 has six episodes.

Where can I watch Chad Powers Season 2?

Season 2 streams on Hulu now, along with the first season.

Sign up for Hulu

Chad Powers Cast Guide

Glen Powell returns as disgraced quarterback Russ Holliday and his alter ego, Chad Powers, leading a cast of coaches, teammates, and co-conspirators caught up in his increasingly complicated comeback.

Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers: A former star quarterback trying to revive his football career using an elaborate new identity.

Perry Mattfeld as Ricky: Coach Hudson’s daughter and a member of the Catfish coaching staff. Now that she knows Chad’s secret, she finds herself reluctantly drawn into keeping it.

Steve Zahn as Coach Jake Hudson: The head coach of the South Georgia Catfish and Ricky’s father, whose faith in Chad could help turn the struggling program around.

Wynn Everett as Tricia Yeager: A key supporter of the Catfish program who remains invested in the team’s success.

Season 2 also welcomes new guest stars Gillian Jacobs, Colin Woodell, Carey O’Donnell, and Nate Varrone, adding a few more complications to Russ’s already difficult double life.

Watch: Chad Powers

Chad Powers Season 1 Recap

Warning: Spoilers about Season 1 ahead as we recap and prepare you for Season 2. For a spoiler-free intro to the show, get the Season 1 of Chad Powers primer on Explore Disney+.

After Russ earns a spot on the South Georgia Catfish roster as Chad Powers, the real challenge begins. Ricky finds out the truth about Chad’s identity, and Russ decides to abandon his team and leave town as the season winds down.

After a heart-to-heart with his father, Russ decides to return for the big game against the Georgia Bulldogs and convinces Ricky to keep his secret. Although she doesn’t forgive Russ, she agrees not to expose him in order to protect her father and Catfish head coach, Jake Hudson.

By the end of Season 1, Jake and the team still believe Chad’s identity. Meanwhile, rival quarterback Gerry’s resentment and suspicion toward his mysterious teammate continue to grow. The finale ends just before the opening kickoff of the Bulldogs game, setting the stage for new conflicts, challenges, and potential triumphs.

More Shows Like This To Stream On Hulu

Looking for more sports, laughs, and underdog stories after Chad Powers? Add these Hulu titles to your lineup.

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham

For a real-life underdog story, follow Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds as they take ownership of historic Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC and try to help transform its fortunes.

Watch: FX's Welcome to Wrexham

Shoresy

Trade the football field for the hockey rink in this fast-talking sports comedy about an unlikely team chasing wins, redemption, and plenty of bragging rights.

Watch: Shoresy

FX’s The League

Fantasy football gets fiercely competitive in this comedy about a group of friends whose league, and determination to win it, takes over their lives.

Watch: FX's The League

Stream More With The Disney+, Hulu Bundle