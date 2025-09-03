Depravity, Desire & 1980s Decadence Star In FX’s The Shards

Bret Easton Ellis, author of American Psycho and Less Than Zero, brings his latest thriller to life with executive producer Ryan Murphy: FX’s The Shards

When an enigmatic new student joins Bret’s elite high school just as a serial killer’s crimes rock L.A., Bret’s reality begins to unravel. He’s surrounded by the wealthy, gorgeous, and envied, but beneath the glossy surface of their lives lie desire, jealousies, and obsessions. Find out more about FX’s The Shards, how it adapts the novel, and how to watch more shows from executive producer Ryan Murphy on Hulu.

Watch: FX’s The Shards

Where can you watch FX’s The Shards?

The show is streaming on Hulu.

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When did FX's The Shards come out?

The show premiered August 5 with two episodes titled “Pilot” and “Don’t You Want Me.”

What happens in FX's The Shards?

FX’s The Shards is a seductive drama series based on the acclaimed bestselling novel of the same name. Set against the vivid backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows Bret, an aspiring writer and observant teenager at an elite prep school, and his glamorous social circle as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession, and the dangers beneath American adolescence. Bret’s reality begins to unravel with the arrival of Robert Mallory, a mysterious and magnetic new student whose appearance coincides with the terror of The Trawler, a serial killer targeting teenagers across the city.

FX's The Shards Cast Guide

Igby Rigney as Bret

Kaia Gerber as Susan Reynolds

Homer Gere as Robert Mallory

Hayes Warner as Debbie Schaffer

Graham Campbell as Thom Wright

Evan Rachel Wood as Liz Schaffer

Wes Bentley as Terry Schaffer

Daniel Dale as Ryan Vaugn

Owen Painter as Matt Kelner

How does FX's The Shards adapt Bret Easton Ellis’ novel?

The show brings Ellis’ suspenseful novel to life with all the glitz and glamour of 80s L.A., focusing on key characters from the book while expanding the story beyond Bret’s perspective and offering more insight into the characters and events surrounding him. Ellis serves as one of the show's executive producers. Previous screen adaptations of Ellis’ work include the acclaimed movie American Psycho, based on his 1991 novel of the same name.

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More Ryan Murphy Shows To Watch On Hulu

Spanning genres like horror, crime, romantic dramas, and musicals, there are dozens of shows created, written, and produced by Ryan Murphy on Hulu.

FX’s American Horror Story

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama show created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy®- and Golden Globe®-winning franchise is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Watch: FX’s American Horror Story

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A group of high-powered female divorce attorneys strike out on their own and start their own practice where they call the shots. But their clients aren’t the only ones with messy relationships and scandalous secrets. The star-studded cast includes Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close.

Watch: All’s Fair

FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

A limited series exploring the undeniable chemistry, whirlwind courtship, and high-profile marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, whose love story captured the attention of the nation.

Watch: FX’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Watch FX On Hulu

Whether you’re looking for captivating dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies, or sci-fi thriller shows, FX on Hulu has it all.

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