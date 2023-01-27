21 Movies and TV Shows That Made Us Obsessed With Jennifer Coolidge

2023 is primed to be the year of the Jennifer Coolidge renaissance, and we’re here for it. With her current role in the hit HBO® drama, The White Lotus, this comedy queen is finally getting the recognition she deserves—including the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series.

Jennifer’s career spans 30 years, starting with her first ever role—a guest appearance on the hit TV sitcom, Seinfeld. Since then, she’s made a name for herself in both comedy and drama in classic American films like Legally Blonde, American Pie, and A Cinderella Story.

Check out this list of the Jennifer Coolidge movies and shows we love, and discover other titles of hers you may not have known about.

Iconic Jennifer Coolidge Movies and TV Shows

Legally Blonde (2001)

One of Jennifer’s most iconic roles to date is Paulette Bonafonté—a fashionista salon owner who finds courage and confidence with a little help from her client, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon).

Watch: Legally Blonde*

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge is having a (well-deserved) moment right now thanks to the ever-popular HBO series, The White Lotus. In this dramedy series, Jennifer plays Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, a wealthy and emotionally unstable woman vacationing (and invading the lives of workers and guests) at The White Lotus Resort.

Catch Jennifer Coolidge in both seasons of The White Lotus streaming now on Hulu with the HBO MaxⓇ add-on.

Watch: White Lotus *

*The White Lotus is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Jennifer plays Fiona, the evil stepmother we can’t help but love in this classic 2000s film, A Cinderella Story.

Fiona’s stepdaughter Sam (Hilary Duff) is a modern-day Cinderella desperate to go out and experience life as a high school teenager. But, Fiona forces her to work at the family diner instead of making friends.

This Jennifer Coolidge film is a must-watch for some of her most iconic and quotable lines.

American Pie (1999)

Jennifer’s role as Stifler’s Mom in American Pie put her on the map in 1999. In this raunchy coming-of-age movie, Jennifer steals the show with her subtle but iconic role as the attractive mom who seduces her son’s foe in the way only Jennifer Coolidge can.

Secret Life of the American Teenager

Watch Jennifer Coolidge as Ben Boykewich’s stepmom, Betty, in all five seasons of the Freeform original drama series, The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Watch: Secret Life of the American Teenager

Epic Movie (2007)

Laugh out loud to spoofs of popular American films in Epic Movie, a comedy film featuring Jennifer Coolidge as a parodied version of Jadis the White Witch from Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe .*

Watch: Epic Movie

*Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Frasier

Did you know Jennifer guest starred in an episode of the iconic TV sitcom, Frasier? Flip to S8 Episode 18 “Forgotten But Not Gone” to watch Jennifer play Frederica, a tough German physical therapist with a culinary knack.

Watch: Frasier

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Promising Young Woman is a crime drama film that shows the versatility of Jennifer’s acting abilities. Though it’s not her usual genre, Jennifer shines in this small, but flawless role as the main character’s mother.

Night at the Roxbury (1998)

In case you forgot, our girl Jennifer Coolidge played Will Ferrel’s love interest (aka Hottie Cop) in the Saturday Night Live-inspired comedy film, A Night at the Roxbury.

Watch: Night at the Roxbury *

*Night at the Roxbury requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Swan Song (2021)

Catch Jennifer in the LGBTQ+ film , Swan Song, where she plays salon owner and antagonist Dee Dee Dale.

Watch: Swan Song

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014)

We love Jennifer Coolidge in a villain role, just like Ms. Suggs in the Disney live-action adaptation of the children’s book, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, streaming now on Disney+.

Watch: Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day *

*Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Click (2006)

Do you remember Click, the time-travel rom-com starring Adam Sandler? Jennifer Coolidge has a supporting role in this laugh-out-loud comedy as the bad-influence-bestie to Micheal’s (Sandler’s) wife.

Watch: Click *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Friends

While she only made an appearance on a single episode, Jennifer Coolidge left her mark on the franchise as one of the most memorable guest stars. Watch her as Amanda Buffamonteezi, Phoebe and Monica’s “British” former roommate in S10, Episode 3 “The One With Ross’s Tan”.

Watch: Friends *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Sex and the City

Another iconic TV series, another eccentric Jennifer Coolidge guest-starring role. Watch S6, Episode 3 “The Perfect Present” of Sex and the City where Jennifer guest stars as Victoria, the purse designer.

Watch: Sex and the City *

*Sex and the City is available on Hulu with HBO Max® add-on subscription.

Austin Powers the Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Though her role as “Woman at Football Game” is brief, Jennifer Coolidge still delivers big laughs in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Watch: Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

King of the Hill

Jennifer Coolidge can do it all, including animated character voiceovers. In true Jennifer fashion, she voices Miss Kremzer, the dean of Arlen Beauty Academy, on these episodes of King of the Hill:

S1, E12 “Plastic White Female”

S2, E9 “Leanne’s Saga”

S2, E23 “Propane Boom”

S3, E23 “Wings of the Dope”

Watch: King of the Hill

Seinfeld

Jennifer started her Hollywood career in a one-episode guest appearance as Jerry’s masseuse girlfriend in the iconic sitcom, Seinfeld. Stream S5, Episode 9 “The Masseuse” with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Watch: Seinfeld *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Rick and Morty

Stream another epic Jennifer Coolidge cartoon character voiceover in S5, Episode 3 “A Rickconvenient Mort” of the adult cartoon , Rick and Morty.

Watch: Rick and Morty

2 Broke Girls

Want six full seasons of Jennifer Coolidge? You’re in luck. Jennifer stars as Sophie Kachinsky, Polish neighbor and cleaning company owner, throughout the entire series of 2 Broke Girls streaming now with Hulu + Live TV.

Watch: 2 Broke Girls *

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls is a Disney animated cartoon about twin siblings on an unexpected adventure. In this series, Jennifer plays “Lazy” Susan Wentworth — a cat-crazy, lazy-eyed, waitress at Greasy’s Diner.

Watch: Gravity Falls

Napoleon Dynamite

The classic comedy film, Napoleon Dynamite, got an animated series in 2012 featuring Jennifer Coolidge as Mrs. Moser, streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: Napoleon Dynamite

Jennifer Coolidge Awards and Nominations

Golden Globe Awards® — The White Lotus , Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television (2023) — Winner

Critics’ Choice Award — The White Lotus , Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (2023) — Nominee

Critics’ Choice Award — The White Lotus , Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (2022) — Winner

Golden Globe Awards® — The White Lotus , Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television (2022) — Nominee

Teen Choice Awards — A Cinderella Story, Choice Movie Sleazebag (2006) — Nominee

Jennifer Coolidge FAQs

How old is Jennifer Coolidge?

Born August 28, 1961, Jennifer Coolidge is currently 61 years old.

Was Jennifer Coolidge on Seinfeld?

Yes, Jennifer Coolidge guest starred on one episode of Seinfeld, S5, Episode 9 “The Masseuse.”

What roles is Jennifer Coolidge best known for?

Jennifer Coolidge is best known for her Golden Globe®-winning role in The White Lotus, as well as her roles in Legally Blonde (2001), American Pie (1999), and A Cinderella Story (2004). Just as notably, Jennifer also guest starred in Ariana Grande’s popular 2018 music video, “Thank U, Next,” reprising her role as Legally Blonde salon owner, Paulette Bonafonté.

Who does Jennifer Coolidge play in American Pie?

Jennifer Coolidge plays Stifler’s mom in American Pie (1999), American Pie 2 (2001), and American Reunion (2012).