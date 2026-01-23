Hulu + Live TV brings the biggest nights in entertainment to you, live.

Wondering how to watch the 68th Annual Grammy Awards? This guide breaks down everything you need to stream each show-stopping performance and memorable win as it happens on the big screen.

Hint: On Sunday, February 1, you can watch the 2026 Grammys live on CBS* with Hulu + Live TV.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How to Watch the 2026 Grammy Awards

Don’t miss a single award. Here’s how to stream the awards ceremony live on CBS* with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

How to Get Started With Hulu + Live TV

Catch every performance, award, and red-carpet moment as it happens — no cable required. Hulu + Live TV subscribers get access to Hulu’s entire streaming library, plus 95+ live network and local channels ,* including CBS.

Here’s how to get started with Hulu + Live TV in three easy steps:

1. Sign up or log in with your Hulu credentials if you’re already subscribed (current Hulu subscribers with a plan that doesn’t have Live TV can switch to one with Live TV).

2. Set up any Live TV-supported device such as Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, LG TV, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStation®, Roku, Samsung TV, VIZIO, Xbox, and more.

3. Tune in to CBS on Sunday, February 1 at 8:00 p.m. EST to see if your favorite artists take home a Grammy.

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.



Explore Hulu + Live TV Options

FAQs About the 2026 Grammy Awards

When Are the 2026 Grammy Awards?

This year’s Grammy Awards are on Sunday, February 1 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

What Channel Is the Grammy Awards On?

The 2026 Grammy Awards will air live nationwide on CBS.

Are the 2026 Grammy Awards Streaming Live?

Yes — you can stream the Grammy Awards live if you have a live-TV streaming plan, such as Hulu + Live TV, that includes CBS.

Who Is Hosting the 2026 Grammy Awards?

Trevor Noah is hosting the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The Emmy® Award-winning comedian will return for a sixth time as master of ceremonies, marking his final appearance as host.

Who Are the 2026 Grammy Award Nominees?

Check out the complete list of 2026 Grammy nominees , so you’re ready on the big night.

Who Is Performing at the 2026 Grammy Awards?

Several performers for this year’s Grammy Awards have been announced, with more expected to be revealed ahead of the ceremony.

Confirmed performers include:

Sabrina Carpenter

Addison Rae

Alex Warren

KATSEYE

Leon Thomas

Lola Young

Olivia Dean

SOMBR

The Marías

Check the Grammy Awards website for updates in the days leading up to the show.

Where Will the 2026 Grammy Awards Be Held?

The 2026 Grammy Awards will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the frequent home of the annual ceremony.