Over two decades ago, our muggle (human) world became entranced by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter when J.K. Rowling’s hit novel series started becoming movies in 2001.

The franchise has created its own universe since then, generating a massive fanbase, eight movies, and three prequel films. It even has university-level courses analyzing the themes, mythology, and fandom.

Wondering where to watch all the Harry Potter movies? Whether you’re a self-proclaimed “Potterhead” or you simply enjoy watching these films as your favorite non-Christmas Christmas movie tradition, Hulu has what you need to stream the franchise and even more Harry Potter-related content with the Disney+, Hulu, Max bundle.

Where to Watch the Harry Potter Movies

Watch all eight Harry Potter movies and the Fantastic Beast prequels with the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle.

What Is the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle?

Save big on streaming by bundling Disney+, Hulu, and Max together. Starting at just $19.99 per month, you can get all of the best shows, movies, and documentaries each streaming service has to offer — including the Harry Potter franchise on Max.

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Harry Potter Movies in Order of Release Date

New to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter? For an authentic viewing experience, watch the Harry Potter movies in the order they were released.

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Meet Harry Potter — a young boy forced to live in the cupboard under the stairs at his aunt and uncle’s house. Orphaned as an infant after the death of his parents, Harry has been an outsider in his family’s home and forced to live under inhumane conditions.

On his 11th birthday, Harry discovers his true identity as a wizard and begins training at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Watch: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone *

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2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Now a second-year student at Hogwarts, Harry is starting to get the hang of wizardry — but there’s still much to learn about himself, his past, and his infamous enemy.

In this second installment of the saga, Harry, Hermione, and Ron investigate the dark forces terrorizing the halls of Hogwarts as whispers of a deadly creature lurk in the Chamber of Secrets.

Watch: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets *

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3. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

As Harry, Hermione, and Ron return to Hogwarts for their third year of school, it’s revealed that Sirius Black — a wizard accused of being responsible for the death of Harry’s parents — has escaped from prison.

Seeking vengeance for his parents, Harry takes it upon himself to confront the dark wizard — only to discover the truth isn’t as it seems.

Watch: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban *

*Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

4. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

In his fourth year of school, Harry is unexpectedly selected by the Goblet of Fire to represent Hogwarts in the dangerous Triwizard Tournament. As he faces a series of life-threatening tasks, he uncovers a dark conspiracy that brings Lord Voldemort back to full power.

The tournament’s final challenge leads Harry into a deadly confrontation with Voldemort, giving the evil wizard another chance to kill “The Boy Who Lived.”

Watch: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire *

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5. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

After another intense year at Hogwarts, Harry returns for his fifth year of school only to find that the Wizarding World is in denial about the return of Lord Voldemort — despite everything Harry experienced.

As the Ministry of Magic tightens its control over Hogwarts, Harry, Hermione, and Ron attempt to fight against dark forces as Harry continues to grapple with the aftermath of encountering Voldemort.

Watch: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix *

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6. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

It’s another new year at Hogwarts, and with it comes new dangers. As Voldemort’s influence is beginning to spread throughout the Wizarding World, Harry and Albus Dumbledore work together to find a way to defeat him, learning about the key to his immortality — the Horcruxes.

Watch: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince *

*Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

7. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry, Ron, and Hermione go on the run in a mission to find and destroy Voldemort’s Horcruxes, as the Wizarding World begins to fall under Voldemort’s control.

Along the way, the trio uncovers the legend of the Deathly Hallows, which could hold the secret to defeating Voldemort once and for all — sacrificing their friendship in the process.

Watch: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 *

*Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Harry faces Voldemort one last time in a battle that could end the Dark Lord’s reign once and for all, but Harry can’t do it alone. Ron, Hermione, and the Hogwarts students and teachers (including a traitorous Slytherin student) rally behind Harry to form a united front against Voldemort’s powerful forces.

Watch: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 *

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9. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Decades before Harry’s time, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is a prequel to the Harry Potter films — expanding on the history of the Wizarding World.

Based on the books also by J.K. Rowling, Fantastic Beasts introduces Potter fans to Newt Scamander, a wizard in 1920s New York who specializes in magical creatures. When these creatures escape from Newt’s magic suitcase, he must race to recapture them before they wreak havoc on the city.

Along the way, Newt becomes entangled in a larger conflict involving dark magic, dangerous secrets, and rising tensions between wizards and muggles.

Watch: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them *

*Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

10. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

In this next chapter of the Fantastic Beasts story, Newt befriends a young Albus Dumbledore to take down Gellert Grindelwald — a dark wizard trying to dominate both the magic and muggle worlds.

This Harry Potter prequel continues to explore the backstories of key characters and events that shape the Wizarding World Harry eventually inherits.

Watch: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald *

*Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

11. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)

The third and final Fantastic Beasts story, The Secrets of Dumbledore, explores the deepening conflict between the dark wizard Grindelwald and those who oppose him. Albus Dumbledore — burdened by his complicated past and connection to the dark wizard — assembles a team to take down Grindelwald.

As they navigate treacherous alliances and uncover dark secrets, Dumbledore’s hidden past is revealed, shedding light on the experiences that ultimately shape him into the wise and noble figure Harry Potter later comes to admire.

Watch: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore *

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Harry Potter Movies in Chronological Order According to Canon

There’s no wrong way to watch the entire Harry Potter franchise, especially if you know your way around the Wizarding World. But for a fresh take on the saga, try watching the three Fantastic Beast prequels first on your next Harry Potter movie night.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Harry Potter Cast

Meet the main characters from the Harry Potter franchise and the actors who play them.

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter

Brave and determined, Harry Potter is a young orphan who discovers he’s a wizard on his 11th birthday. But he isn’t just any wizard. Harry is famous in the Wizarding World for surviving an attack from the dark wizard Lord Voldemort when he was just an infant — and he might just be the key to protecting the magic realm.

More Daniel Radcliffe Movies and Shows on Hulu

Watch: Rick and Morty (S6, E9), Swiss Army Man (2016)*

*Swiss Army Man requires CINEMAX® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Emma Watson as Hermione Granger

Hermione Granger is a wickedly smart and resourceful young witch who’s one of Harry Potter’s closest friends. Known for her loyalty and bravery, Hermione often uses her intelligence and magical skills to help Harry in their fight against dark forces.

More Emma Watson Movies on Hulu

Watch: Little Women (2019), Beauty and the Beast (2017)*

*Beauty and the Beast is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley

Ron Weasley becomes Harry’s first friend at Hogwarts, and he remains a loyal and consistent person throughout his life — often providing comic relief in the most troubling situations. Despite his nervous nature, Ron never fails to show great bravery when it comes to protecting his best friend, Harry.

More Rupert Grint Movies and Shows on Hulu

Watch: American Dad (S8, E2), Moonwalkers (2015)*

*Moonwalkers requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Richard Harris as Albus Dumbledore

Albus Dumbledore is the wise and noble Headmaster of Hogwarts and serves as a mentor to Harry. Harris’ portrayal of Dumbledore emphasized the character’s gentle wisdom and deep sense of morality, making him a beloved figure in the Wizarding World. However, after his passing in 2002, Michael Gambon took over the role for the remainder of the Harry Potter films.

More Richard Harris Movies on Hulu

Watch: Red Desert (1964)*, Gladiator (2000)

*Red Desert requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore

Michael Gambon took over the role of Albus Dumbledore from The Prisoner of Azkaban throughout the remainder of the films, bringing the same morally strong and wise qualities to the beloved character.

More Michael Gambon Movies and Shows on Hulu

Watch: Sleepy Hallow (1999)*, Mobsters

*Sleepy Hallow requires SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

Ralph Fiennes as Lord Voldemort

Dark wizard Lord Voldemort is the main antagonist in the Harry Potter series and one of the most terrifying villains in the Wizarding World.

More Ralph Fiennes Movies on Hulu

Watch: The Forgiven (2021), Clash of the Titans (2010)*

*Clash of the Titans requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Alan Rickman as Severus Snape

Severus Snape is a Hogwarts professor and a member of the Slytherin House. Complex and mysterious, Professor Snape is initially seen as a villain. However, his loyalty and sacrifices are revealed throughout the series, showing him to be one of the most important yet deeply conflicted characters of the story.

More Alan Rickman Movies and Shows on Hulu

Watch: Die Hard (1988), The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005), King of the Hill (S6, E8)

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy

Draco Malfoy is a student from the Slytherin House and one of Harry’s biggest rivals at Hogwarts. Throughout the movies, Draco evolves from a smug bully to a more conflicted character, struggling with his family’s dark beliefs and forging his own legacy.

More Tom Felton Movies and Shows on Hulu

Watch: Burial (2022), Full Circle *

*Full Circle requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Robbie Coltrane as Rubeus Hagrid

As the lovable and loyal half-giant Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts, Hagrid is known for his kindness, care for magical creatures, and role as one of Harry’s first and most trusted mentors.

More Robbie Coltrane Movies and Shows on Hulu

Watch: From Hell (2001), Frasier (S11, E23)

Maggie Smith as Professor McGonagall

Professor Minerva McGonagall is the strict yet fair Transfiguration teacher and Head of Gryffindor House at Hogwarts. Known for her sharp wit and strong moral compass, Professor McGonagall is a trusted ally to Harry — even when she has to discipline him for breaking the rules.

More Maggie Smith Movies and Shows on Hulu

Watch: Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)*, David Copperfield

*Downton Abbey: A New Era requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Harry Potter Extras on Hulu

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (2022)

Relive the magic of the Harry Potter films in this special celebration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary. Daniel, Emma, and Rupert — along with other cast and crew — reunite to relive the memories of filming and reflect on the impact the movies have had on their lives two decades later.

Watch: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts *

*Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses

Hosted by Helen Mirren, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses celebrates the 20th anniversary of the series with the ultimate Harry Potter fans. Featuring trivia questions and special guest surprises, this magical event crowns the ultimate Harry Potter fan with the title of House Cup Champion.

Watch: Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking

James and Oliver Phelps (aka the Weasley twins) host professional pastry chefs and cake artists as they compete on the actual sets where the Harry Potter movies were brought to life.

In this baking competition special, the chefs must compete in Harry Potter-themed challenges, including three-foot-tall edible works of art to realistic recreations of iconic scenes in dessert form.

The winning team will be awarded the first-ever Wizards of Baking Cup and be featured in the newest Harry Potter cookbook.

Watch: Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking *

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Harry Potter: Fireplace (2022)

Looking for the perfect Harry Potter-themed background scenery to escape into? Experience the warm and cozy common rooms of Hogwarts — complete with a crackling fireplace and quiet visits from familiar faces.

Watch: Harry Potter: Fireplace *

*Harry Potter: Fireplace requires the Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle or the Max Add-on. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility vary by service. ©2024 Disney and its related entities. Max ©2024 Home Box Office, Inc.