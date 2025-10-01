Taylor Swift has never released anything without leaving a trail of clues behind her. From mysteriously capitalized letters hidden in CD liner notes to the sacred numerology of her lucky number 13 and carefully timed release dates, she’s always turning her art into a treasure hunt.

And now, with Taylor’s 12th album “The Life of a Showgirl” dropping October 3, Swifties are heading back to the Eras Tour movie on Disney+ with one big question: Did Taylor hide hints about her new album in plain sight?

The Eras Tour movie is already a time capsule — grand sets, surprise songs, and all — but it might also be the map to Taylor’s next chapter. So grab your detective’s magnifying glass (or just your remote), because it’s time to stream, rewatch, and decode.

Watch: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) *

*The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Where to Watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie (Taylor’s Version)

There’s three ways you can watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) on Disney+. Check out the options below, and choose the plan that works best for you.

Option 1 — Disney+ Subscription

Stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) with a Disney+ subscription.

Discover Disney+ Options

Option 2 — The Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium

Karma is saving on streaming, and you can get even more Taylor when streaming with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium, including Taylor on Disney+ with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (2020), as well as on Hulu in movies like Amsterdam (2022) and appearances in shows like New Girl and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

An honorable mention goes to Travis Kelce and his acting debut in FX’s Grotesquerie — streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Discover the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium Options

Option 3 — Hulu + Live TV

From award shows to NFL games — never miss a Taylor moment with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Not only does Hulu + Live TV come with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, but subscribers also get to live stream 90+ cable and broadcast channels.

Get Hulu + Live TV

Why Re-Watch the Eras Tour Movie Now?

If Taylor has taught us anything, it’s that “none of it is accidental” when it comes to her music and the imaginative worlds she builds around them. Remember when Easter eggs in the “ME!” video hinted at the “Lover” album title before it was released?

We already know “Ms. Mastermind” (soon to be “Mrs. Mastermind”) was hiding hints about “The Tortured Poets Department” (TTPD) within the Eras Tour set — like how her dancers sat at desks clacking away on typewriters during “The Man” and how the on-screen imagery during “Wildest Dreams” appeared to be straight out of the TTPD album photoshoot.

Now, with TS12 on the horizon, fans are certain the Eras Tour movie is hiding even more clues. So when you’re streaming, take notes — history tells us she’s been leaving us messages all along.



Stream More Taylor Swift on Hulu and Disney+

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions

Taylor Swift, along with collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, got together during the COVID-19 lockdown to record Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, an exclusive Disney+ documentary.

From “The 1” to “Hoax,” the masterminds behind TS8 perform “Folklore” in its entirety, letting fans in on the recording process and the inspiration behind each song.

Watch: Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions *

*Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

New Girl





Who’s that girl in S2,E25 of New Girl? It’s Taylor! In the episode “Elaine’s Big Day,” Taylor makes a cameo as Elaine — Shivrang’s ex-girlfriend. There are plenty of “horrified looks from everyone in the room” when Shivrang ditches CeCe at the altar to run away with Elaine (which is very “Speak Now”-coded if you ask us).

If you love Taylor, we’re willing to bet you’ll love New Girl, too. Plus, we all know Nick Miller is a Swiftie. Check out our New Girl show guide , and stream all seven seasons now on Hulu.

Watch: New Girl

Amsterdam





The star-studded cast of Amsterdam includes the likes of Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, and Taylor Swift.

Watch: Amsterdam

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Taylor may be a musician first and foremost, but her acting chops aren’t something to ignore (is there anything she can’t do?). In 2009, Taylor got to showcase her acting skills for the first time as Haley Jones in S9 Episode 16 (“ Turn, Turn, Turn” ) of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Discover more of the best cop and detective shows streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Impact x Nightline: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce - The Pop Star & The NFL Player

She’s “Miss Americana,” and he’s the guy on the Chiefs — together, they form an electric duo whose united fan bases have the power to influence everything from the economy and TV viewership to the relationships between dads and their daughters (even if only during football season).

Watch: Impact x Nightline: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce – The Pop Star & The NFL Player

Taylor Swift Fans May Also Like:

Grotesquerie

Football all-star, Travis Kelce makes his acting debut alongside Hollywood names like Niecy Nash, Lesley Manville, and Courtney B. Vance in Grotesquerie — a horror drama series written, filmed, and produced in a way that’ll make your skin crawl while still leaving you wanting more.

Watch: Grotesquerie

Grey’s Anatomy

To love Taylor Swift is to love her three cats — Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. Meredith, the oldest, is named after the main character of one of Swift’s favorite TV shows, Grey’s Anatomy.

Discover the best medical dramas on Hulu and stream episodes of Grey’s Anatomy now.

Watch: Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU)

Speaking of Taylor’s cats — middle-child Olivia Benson is named after the main character from another one of her favorite shows, Law & Order: SVU.

Stream seasons 1-24 of SVU with any Hulu subscription and watch the newest season (S25) now with Hulu + Live TV .

Watch: Law & Order: SVU

Only Murders in the Building

Real Swifties know that Taylor loves a good crime drama almost as much as she loves her bestie, Selena Gomez. The best of both worlds collide in the hit Hulu Original series , Only Murders in the Building.

Watch: Only Murders in the Building

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All

You don’t have to be a Swiftie to know that Taylor and Ed have been close friends for a long time. They’ve even collaborated on some of each other’s songs, including “Everything Has Changed,” “End Game,” “The Joker and The Queen,” and “Run.”

After streaming Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie (Taylor’s Version) on Disney+, watch Ed Sheeran’s emotional docuseries, The Sum of It All, as he breaks down the toughest year of his life.

Watch: Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All

*Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.