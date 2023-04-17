Guess who’s coming to Hulu? We’ll give you a hint — it’s Jess (and Nick, Schmidt, Coach, CeCe, Winston, and all the other eccentric new friends they intertwine themselves with).

We have everything you need to know about where to watch New Girl, including other shows just like it streaming now on Hulu.

Watch: New Girl

Where to Watch New Girl

Wondering where to watch your favorite dysfunctional roomies on New Girl? Current Hulu subscribers can watch all 146 episodes of New Girl from Hulu’s on-demand streaming library available right now.

New subscribers can sign up for Hulu and start streaming for as little as $11.99/mo.

Best New Girl Episodes

New to New Girl? While we recommend starting from the beginning, we compiled a list of fan-favorite and funniest New Girl episodes from all seven seasons.

S1, E1: “Pilot”

Meet Jess Day — a happy-go-lucky school teacher who ends up not so happy (or lucky) in the pilot episode of New Girl. She just found out her boyfriend has been two-timing her, leaving her no choice but to move out of his place and move into a new apartment with three male strangers that are just as quirky as she is.

Watch: S1, E1: “Pilot”

S2, E15: “Cooler”

This fan-favorite episode of New Girl has everything — an iconic game of True American, a classic Jess panic moment that flips the entire episode upside down, and the kiss.

Watch: S2, E15: “Cooler”

S3, E14: “Prince”

New Girl isn’t a stranger to A-list guest stars, including the likes of Megan Fox, Jamie Lee Curtis, Taylor Swift, and…Prince. Yes, music icon, Prince. In this episode, Jess and CeCe find themselves with an invitation to a party at Prince’s house and the guys find a way to crash it.

Watch: S3, E14: “Prince”

S4, E6: “Background Check”

Fans refer to this episode as “comedic gold” as Winston’s police academy home visit portion of his police academy background check goes awry thanks to Jess’ possession of “certain illegal substances.”

Watch: S4, E6: “Background Check”

S4, E9: “Thanksgiving IV”

Winter is vastly approaching and everyone in the friend group is still single. In an attempt to couple up, Schmidt requires everyone to bring a fling to Thanksgiving dinner.

Watch: S4, E9: “Thanksgiving IV”

New Girl FAQs

Did New Girl leave Netflix?

Yes, the entire New Girl series was removed from Netflix on April 17, 2023.

Is New Girl on Hulu?

Yes, every season of New Girl is available to stream now on Hulu.

How many seasons of New Girl are there?

There are a total of seven seasons and 146 episodes of the hit sitcom series, New Girl.

When did New Girl start?

New Girl first aired September 20, 2011 on FOX and ended May 15, 2018.

Who is in the New Girl cast?

The main cast of New Girl includes:

Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day

Jake Johnson as Nick Miller

Max Greenfield as Schmidt

Hannah Simone as CeCe Parekh

Lamorne Morris as Winston Bishop

Damon Wayans Jr. as Coach

Nasim Pedrad as Aly Nelson

Nelson Franklin as Robby

Megan Fox as Reagan

Shows Like New Girl on Hulu

Is New Girl your go-to comfort show ? Hulu has a bunch of similar sitcom series that might just make it to your rotation of shows to keep on repeat.

The Mindy Project

Love TV comedies with a funny female lead? Of course you do — that’s why you’re here!

Check out the Hulu Original series , The Mindy Project, starring leading funny lady Mindy Kaling. In this single camera sitcom, Kaling plays a young Ob/Gyn doctor trying to balance work and her personal life (trying being the operative word).

Watch: The Mindy Project

Don’t Trust the B---- in Apt 23

Chloe (Krysten Ritter) is an unapologetic New York City party girl with a broken moral compass and a goody-two-shoes roommate. If you love New Girl you’ll love this TV comedy with a female lead that just so happens to be a Zooey Deschanel doppelganger.

Watch: Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt 23

Happy Endings

When a couple splits up, it affects more than just the couple — it also complicates the lives of those around them

— especially their friend group. Happy Endings is a modern comedy series about navigating life (and the friend

group) post break up.

Happy Endings also co-stars New Girls actor Damon Wayans Jr. (or as New Girl fans know him, Coach).

Watch: Happy Endings

Single Drunk Female

After a career-ending public breakdown, Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) is left with no choice but to move home with her overbearing mom and attempt to get her life together — which includes confronting her demons head-on.

Catch up on season one now before season two premieres Friday, April 12.