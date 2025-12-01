The 2025 Hulu Black Friday Deal has ended, but you can still sign up for Hulu anytime.

Subscribers get on-demand access to Hulu’s streaming library of popular shows, movies, documentaries, stand-up comedy specials, and so much more.

What to Stream on Hulu

Hulu Originals Like Only Murders in the Building

Stream the Hulu Originals you keep hearing about, including Only Murders in the Building, Chad Powers, Tell Me Lies, The Bear, Paradise, and more exclusive titles you can’t stream anywhere else.

Take a look at our Best Hulu Originals guide to discover more exclusive titles streaming now.

ABC Shows With Next-Day Streaming

Did you know that you can stream new episodes of ABC shows on Hulu the day after they air? That includes popular titles like Abbott Elementary, The Bachelor franchise, High Potential, 9-1-1, and others.

Want to tune in as episodes air? Upgrade to Hulu + Live TV* for access to ABC and other local channels in real time. Get all the details in our Local TV Streaming Guide .

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Reality Series Like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

The juiciest and most dramatic reality series are streaming now on Hulu. Watch new episodes of shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Kardashians, along with classic throwbacks like Jersey Shore and Dance Moms — all on-demand with most Hulu subscriptions.

Discover more reality shows streaming now on Hulu.

Comfort Shows Like Gilmore Girls

We all have our favorite comfort shows . Whether you’re craving familiarity or just need something playing in the background to keep you company, Hulu has you covered like a weighted blanket. All subscribers get access to popular feel-good shows like Gilmore Girls, New Girl, Schitt’s Creek, How I Met Your Mother, Scrubs, and The Golden Girls.

Comedy Shows Like Impractical Jokers

There’s never a dull moment when you have a Hulu subscription. Laugh along with hit comedy shows like Impractical Jokers, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Superstore, Modern Family, and Community — just to name a few.

And the laughs don’t stop there. Hulu releases a new Hulu Original stand-up special every month, featuring fresh sets from top comedians like Bill Burr, Sebastian Maniscalco, Jim Gaffigan, and more — all year long.

ABC News Programs Like Good Morning America