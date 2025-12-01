A green Hulu logo against a solid black background.

Special Events

Missed the Hulu Black Friday Deal? Here’s What To Do Next

December 1, 2025

The 2025 Hulu Black Friday Deal has ended, but you can still sign up for Hulu anytime.

Subscribers get on-demand access to Hulu’s streaming library of popular shows, movies, documentaries, stand-up comedy specials, and so much more.

What to Stream on Hulu

Hulu Originals Like Only Murders in the Building

Title art for the Hulu Original series Only Murders in the Building, featuring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

Stream the Hulu Originals you keep hearing about, including Only Murders in the Building, Chad Powers, Tell Me Lies, The Bear, Paradise, and more exclusive titles you can’t stream anywhere else. 

Take a look at our Best Hulu Originals guide to discover more exclusive titles streaming now. 

ABC Shows With Next-Day Streaming

Title art for the ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary.

Did you know that you can stream new episodes of ABC shows on Hulu the day after they air? That includes popular titles like Abbott Elementary, The Bachelor franchise, High Potential, 9-1-1, and others. 

Want to tune in as episodes air? Upgrade to Hulu + Live TV* for access to ABC and other local channels in real time. Get all the details in our Local TV Streaming Guide.

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

*Live TV plan required to watch live content on Hulu. Regional restrictions, blackouts, and additional terms apply.

Reality Series Like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Title art for Season 3 of the Hulu Original reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The juiciest and most dramatic reality series are streaming now on Hulu. Watch new episodes of shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Kardashians, along with classic throwbacks like Jersey Shore and Dance Moms — all on-demand with most Hulu subscriptions. 

Discover more reality shows streaming now on Hulu. 

Comfort Shows Like Gilmore Girls

Title art for the comedy comfort series Gilmore Girls.

We all have our favorite comfort shows. Whether you’re craving familiarity or just need something playing in the background to keep you company, Hulu has you covered like a weighted blanket. All subscribers get access to popular feel-good shows like Gilmore Girls, New Girl, Schitt’s Creek, How I Met Your Mother, Scrubs, and The Golden Girls.

Comedy Shows Like Impractical Jokers

Title art for the comedy series Impractical Jokers.

There’s never a dull moment when you have a Hulu subscription. Laugh along with hit comedy shows like Impractical Jokers, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Superstore, Modern Family, and Community — just to name a few.

And the laughs don’t stop there. Hulu releases a new Hulu Original stand-up special every month, featuring fresh sets from top comedians like Bill Burr, Sebastian Maniscalco, Jim Gaffigan, and more — all year long.

ABC News Programs Like Good Morning America 

Title art for the ABC morning news show Good Morning America.

Follow what’s happening in world news and pop culture with your Hulu subscription. All Hulu subscribers can stream ABC News programs like Good Morning America and ABC World News Tonight, talk shows like The View, and late-night programs like Jimmy Kimmel Live!

WHAT TO WATCH ON HULU

Latest News