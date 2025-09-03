House of Stassi: Release Date, Cast, and Trailer

Welcome to the House of Stassi.

Long before she was a bestselling author, podcaster, wife, and mom, Stassi Schroeder was serving goat cheese balls at SUR and delivering some of Vanderpump Rules’ most unforgettable one-liners.

House of Stassi follows her life now, putting the television personality at the center of her own series alongside husband, Beau Clark, their two children, and the friends who are just as outspoken as she is.

Watch: House of Stassi

The House of Stassi Dossier

Resident: Stassi Schroeder

Occupation: Television personality, bestselling author, podcaster, wife, and mom

Address: Los Angeles, California

Inner Circle: Husband Beau Clark, daughter Hartford, son Messer, sister Georgianna Aubin, friends Katie Maloney, Kristina Kelly, Taylor Strecker, Rob Evors, and Taylor “Teddy” Donohue

Premiere: July 29 on Freeform

Streaming: July 30 on Hulu

Trailer Status: Available now

Expect: Family life, career moves, candid conversations, and plenty of opinions

Who Is Stassi Schroeder?





When we first met Stassi in 2013, she was waiting tables at SUR, dating Jax Taylor, and saying exactly what everyone else was thinking.

Thankfully, only one of those things still holds true over a decade later.

From her brutally honest confessionals to her unforgettable birthday meltdowns, Stassi was — and still is — unapologetically herself. It didn’t take long for her to become one of Vanderpump Rules’ defining personalities, earning her a place among the brightest stars in the Bravo-verse.

What Is House of Stassi ?





Life looks a little different these days for Stassi, but don’t expect her to tone anything down.

The days of waitressing may be behind her, but her signature wit is very much intact. House of Stassi trades restaurant drama for family life as a wife with two young children entering the next phase of her career — all while giving fans the unfiltered perspective that made her a reality TV icon in the first place.

House of Stassi Cast





No one knows Stassi better than the people closest to her. House of Stassi brings together her family, longtime friends, and a few familiar faces who have been part of her story for years.

Stassi Schroeder

After years away from reality TV, Stassi returns with a series that offers a closer look at her life. From hosting her podcast and live events to writing bestselling books and launching new business ventures, House of Stassi follows the career she’s built beyond Vanderpump Rules.

Beau Clark

Beau came into Stassi’s life during the later seasons of Vanderpump Rules. In House of Stassi, he’s no longer just Stassi’s boyfriend — he’s her husband, parenting partner, and one of the series’ central voices.

Hartford & Messer Clark

Hartford and Messer Clark are Stassi and Beau’s two children and the youngest members of the cast. They’re the heart of the show — and the reason this era of Stassi’s life looks nothing like the one fans first met on Vanderpump Rules.

Stassi’s Inner Circle

Beyond her family, House of Stassi brings together the friends and relatives who make up Stassi’s inner circle. Longtime Vanderpump Rules fans will recognize Katie Maloney and Kristina Kelly, while viewers also get to know Stassi’s younger sister Georgianna Aubin, radio personality Taylor Strecker, and close friends Rob Evors and Taylor “Teddy” Donohue.

When and Where To Watch House of Stassi

House of Stassi premieres Wednesday, July 29, on Freeform . The complete first season begins streaming on Hulu and Disney+ the following day, Thursday, July 30.

If you’d rather watch the premiere live, you can tune in to Freeform with Hulu + Live TV .

More Reality TV To Stream on Hulu

Looking for your next reality TV obsession? Hulu’s Get Real collection brings together fan-favorite franchises, exclusive originals, and fresh unscripted series all in one place.

Start with these picks after House of Stassi.

Vanderpump Rules





Before House of Stassi, there was Vanderpump Rules. With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can revisit the friendships, feuds, and drama that started it all.

Watch: Vanderpump Rules *

Vanderpump Villa

Turns out, Lisa Vanderpump still has Stassi on speed dial. Stassi and Beau become LVP’s eyes and ears in Seasons 2 and 3 of Vanderpump Villa , offering advice — and a few opinions — as Lisa’s carefully curated hospitality team lives and works together under one ultra-luxurious roof.

Watch: Vanderpump Villa

Get Real

Tune in to Get Real, Hulu’s reality after-show and podcast, for conversations with some of your favorite unscripted stars. Lisa Vanderpump kicks off the series in Episode 1, Stassi joins Episode 2, while Episode 9 brings together Katie Maloney, Matt Rogers, and Amanda Hirsch for a conversation centered on House of Stassi.

Watch: Get Real

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

House of Stassi and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives both pull back the curtain on women whose lives have already played out in the public eye. While one follows Stassi’s next chapter, the other explores the relationships and real-life moments behind the social media moms of MomTok.

Watch: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

The Kardashians

Like Stassi, the Kardashian-Jenner family has grown up in front of an audience that’s been invested in every chapter of their lives. A Hulu Original reality series , The Kardashians offers a look at where life has taken America’s first family of reality television, from raising families to running global businesses.

Watch: The Kardashians

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