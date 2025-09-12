The 20 Best ’90s Movies to Watch Now

The 1990s brought us unforgettable films that still resonate decades later. From groundbreaking thrillers to family-friendly favorites, the best movies of the 1990s shaped pop culture, added now-common phrases to our cultural vocabulary, and continue to inspire filmmakers today.

Whether you’re rewatching childhood staples or discovering cult favorites for the first time, these picks highlight the very best films of the ’90s — and where you can stream them now.

1. Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks gives one of the most memorable performances of the decade in this sweeping story about an Alabama man with an intellectual disability who stumbles through history while searching for love and meaning. From the Vietnam War to the age of tech giants, Forrest finds himself at the center of major cultural moments, taking away life lessons he shares with others. The mix of humor, drama, and romance makes Forrest Gump one of the best films of the ’90s.

Watch: Forrest Gump

2. Pretty Woman (1990)

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere prove that opposites really do attract in one of the most iconic romantic comedies of all time. Roberts’ performance as sex worker Vivian catapulted her to stardom, while Gere’s portrayal of a suave businessman made the film a cultural phenomenon. With a memorable soundtrack, glamorous Beverly Hills setting, and fish-out-water love story, Pretty Woman remains one of the best rom-coms of the ’90s.

Watch: Pretty Woman

3. The Sandlot (1993)

Few films capture childhood friendship and summertime nostalgia like The Sandlot. This coming-of-age comedy follows a group of kids bonding over baseball, backyard adventures, and one legendary neighborhood dog. Packed with repeatable quotes (“You’re killin’ me, Smalls!”) and heartfelt moments, it’s a timeless reminder of the magic of growing up. No wonder so many fans watch it again and again.

Watch: The Sandlot

4. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Director Quentin Tarantino changed the face of modern cinema with this stylish crime drama that weaves together multiple storylines featuring hitmen, gangsters, and an actress. Known for its razor-sharp dialogue and unforgettable characters, the film’s nonlinear narrative keeps you guessing until the very end. With the help of iconic performances from John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, and Uma Thurman, Pulp Fiction remains a groundbreaking favorite.

Watch: Pulp Fiction *

*Pulp Fiction requires Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® on Hulu add-on subscription.

5. Rushmore (1998)

Wes Anderson’s breakout film is a witty, offbeat comedy about eccentric teenager Max Fischer, whose ambitions far outweigh his academic success. Plenty of dry humor and heart from writers Anderson and Owen Wilson anchor standout performances from Jason Schwartzman in his debut role and Bill Murray in one of his most celebrated turns. Its distinctive style, quirky characters, and sharp dialogue helped cement Anderson as one of the most unique voices in modern cinema. For fans of indie storytelling, Rushmore is a must-see.

Watch: Rushmore

6. Hot Shots! (1991)

This over-the-top parody takes aim at action blockbusters like Top Gun, delivering nonstop laughs and ridiculous sight gags. Charlie Sheen stars as pilot Topper Harley, whose antics push the film into delightfully absurd territory. Packed with slapstick humor and clever spoofs, Hot Shots! is a standout in the parody-comedy genre.

Watch: Hot Shots!

7. The Parent Trap (1998)

Lindsay Lohan shines in her breakout role, playing twins — yes, both of them — who discover each other at summer camp and plot to reunite their divorced parents. Celebrated for its aspirational and cozy interiors and entertaining side characters, The Parent Trap is a generational favorite that’s considered a standout among director Nancy Meyers’ filmography.

Watch: The Parent Trap *

*The Parent Trap is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

8. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

In this sweet, slower-paced rom-com, Sandra Bullock plays a lonely Chicago train worker who pretends to be engaged to a man in a coma — only to fall for his brother. Along with a cast of colorful characters, Bullock and Bill Pullman’s flickering chemistry warms up this winter-set film, proving the best movies of the 1990s never lose their charm.

Watch: While You Were Sleeping *

*While You Were Sleeping is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

9. Con Air (1997)

Nicolas Cage stars in this high-flying action thriller as Cameron Poe, an ex-soldier trying to get home to his family — only to end up trapped on a prisoner transport plane that’s hijacked midair. With a supporting cast that includes John Malkovich, John Cusack, and Steve Buscemi, Con Air delivers wild characters and unforgettable one-liners. Over-the-top stunts and explosive set pieces make it a perfect example of ’90s action excess.

Watch: Con Air

10. Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Set 200 years after Alien 3, this sci-fi thriller brings Sigourney Weaver back as Ellen Ripley — this time cloned with a surprising twist. Aboard a military research vessel, scientists experiment with xenomorphs, only for chaos to break loose in the most terrifying way. The film blends suspense, action, and a moody aesthetic, with director Jean-Pierre Jeunet injecting the Alien franchise with a sleek visual style.

Watch: Alien: Resurrection

11. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Robin Williams shines even under mounds of prosthetics as playing a devoted father who disguises himself as a quirky British nanny to stay close to his children after a divorce. Balancing laugh-out-loud humor with emotional depth, Williams delivers one of his most beloved performances. The film explores themes of family, love, and second chances, making it as touching as it is funny.

Watch: Mrs. Doubtfire

12. Cool Runnings (1993)

Based on the true story of Jamaica’s first Olympic bobsled team, this film is a delightful underdog story with heart and humor. John Candy anchors the cast as the team’s coach, delivering both laughs and inspiration. If you haven’t watched it, you’ll find out why it’s one of those feel-good films of the ’90s you’ll want to revisit again and again.

Watch: Cool Runnings *

*Cool Runnings is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

13. Space Jam (1996)

This live-action/animated mashup brings together basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes to create an unexpectedly iconic sports comedy. When the Tune Squad faces off against the Monstars in a high-stakes basketball game, Jordan leads the charge in a mix of slapstick humor and underdog triumph. A significant pop culture marker for children of the ‘90s, this film has endured as a classic for kids and adults alike.

Watch: Space Jam

14. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy star as a trio of sister witches in this Disney Halloween classic. Kenny Ortega’s quirky comedy has grown into a spooky season tradition, with new fans and character theme park appearances fueling a renewed love for the film’s spooky fun and campy humor.

Watch: Hocus Pocus *

*Hocus Pocus is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

15. Big Daddy (1996)

In one of Adam Sandler’s best-known roles, he plays a recently dumped thirty-something so desperate to prove he can be responsible that he adopts a young boy. Packed with laugh-out-loud moments, sweet father-son bonding, and plenty of Sandler’s signature humor, Big Daddy quickly became one of his most beloved films.

Watch: Big Daddy *

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16. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

This teen rom-com reimagines Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, setting the tale in a Seattle-area high school. The late Heath Ledger plays a would-be bad boy who both infuriates and fascinates a prickly Julia Stiles. Hailed for its solid performances and a script that plays with high school stereotypes, it’s easily one of the best teen romances.

Watch: 10 Things I Hate About You

17. Father of the Bride (1991)

In another Nancy Meyers standout, Steve Martin plays George Banks, a dad grappling with the whirlwind of his daughter’s upcoming (and expensive) wedding. With Martin Short stealing scenes as an eccentric wedding planner and Martin’s dry narration keeping every scene memorable, Father of the Bride is a warm, nostalgic look at the highs and lows of letting go while still holding on to what matters most.

Watch: Father of the Bride

18. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Few films are as chilling — and as award-winning — as this psychological thriller. Jodie Foster plays an FBI trainee hunting a serial killer, guided by the unsettling brilliance of Anthony Hopkins’ psychopathic Hannibal Lecter. Unsettling tension and brilliant performances make it one of the most acclaimed and enduring films of the ’90s.

Watch: The Silence of the Lambs *

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19. The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Bill Murray stars in this clever spy satire as Wallace Ritchie, an unsuspecting American who gets caught up in a real espionage plot while attending a live-action theater experience in London. Mistaking danger for performance, Ritchie fumbles through spy antics with hilarious timing, leaving audiences laughing at every turn.

Watch: The Man Who Knew Too Little

20. Clueless (1995)

Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz defined ’90s teen culture. This smart, stylish comedy is often called the best version of Jane Austen’s Emma. The 1800s novel receives a Beverly Hills twist, complete with iconic fashion and endlessly quotable lines (“Ugh, as if!”). As one of the most influential and fun teen comedies of all time, it’s arguably more beloved today than it was when it first released.