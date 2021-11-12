Finding yourself wrapped up in basic, Earthling drama lately? Nothing puts our problems into perspective quite like the realization that we’re floating in space (and we’re probably not alone).

Buckle up and get ready for some out-of-this-world entertainment. These are the best UFO movies and alien TV shows streaming now on Hulu.

Extra-Terrestrial Movies

Sputnik

Set during the Cold War, the sci-fi thriller Sputnik chronicles the events following a spacecraft crashing into Earth. As a young doctor evaluates the lone survivor of the crash, he learns that he may be carrying an alien parasite that threatens to consume them all.

Watch: Sputnik

Crawlers

On Saint Patrick’s day—a night of wild parties and drunken revelry—three unlikely friends band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens in the Hulu Original horror movie Crawlers.

Watch: Crawlers

Aniara

The outer space drama Aniara follows a spaceship to Mars that is knocked off course, causing the consumption-obsessed passengers to reconsider their place in the universe.

Watch: Aniara

Arrival

If you’re into alien invasion movies, don’t miss the 2016 film Arrival. It follows an elite military team—led by expert translator Louise Banks ( Academy Award®-nominee Amy Adams)—as they race against time to decipher the intent of a mysterious spacecraft that has landed on Earth.

Watch: Arrival

Unacknowledged: An Expose of the Greatest Secret in Human History

The popular documentary Unacknowledged: An Expose of the Greatest Secret in Human History follows Dr. Steven M. Greer, founder of the Disclosure Project, who offers evidence of extraterrestrial contact, including top-secret testimonials, documents, and never-before-seen UFO footage.

Watch: Unacknowledged: An Expose of the Greatest Secret in Human History

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

We can’t talk about UFO movies without mentioning the classic film, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, which follows a gentle alien that gets stranded on Earth and befriends a young boy, Elliott (Henry Thomas).

Watch: E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

*E.T. the Extra Terrestrial requires Hulu + Live TV plan. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply.

Alien TV Shows

The Orville

From the creative mind of Emmy Award®-winning executive producer Seth MacFarlane comes the popular series The Orville.

Set 400 years in the future, the sci-fi comedy follows the crew of a mid-level exploratory spaceship (both humans and aliens) as they face the wonders and dangers of outer space, while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of everyday life.

This epic space adventure returns for Season 3 next year—this time as a Hulu Original series ! Get caught up before the premiere of The Orville: New Horizons on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Watch: The Orville

Solar Opposites

The Hulu Original animated series Solar Opposites follows a team of four aliens who escape their tumultuous home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. Watch their ongoing debate on whether Earth is awful or awesome.

Watch: Solar Opposites

Ancient Aliens

If aliens visited Earth in the past, could they make an appearance in the future? For ancient alien theorists, the answer is a resounding yes. They believe that, by sharing their views with the world, they can help prepare future generations for the inevitable encounter that awaits them.

Watch: Ancient Aliens

People of Earth

Another alien comedy series, People of Earth follows members of StarCrossed, an alien abductee support group, as investigative journalist Ozzie Graham (Wyatt Cenac) delves into the truth about their otherworldly experiences.

Watch: People of Earth

Star Trek: The Original Series

Binge the series that started it all. Star Trek: The Original Series follows the adventures of Captain James T. Kirk and the U.S.S. Enterprise, a powerful interstellar spacecraft on a mission to explore the galaxy, seek new life and civilizations, and to boldly go where no man has gone before.

You can also catch several of the Star Trek movies streaming now, including:

• Star Trek: The Motion Picture

• Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

• Star Trek VIII: First Contact

• Star Trek: Generations

• Star Trek Beyond

Watch: Star Trek: The Original Series