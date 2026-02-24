Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson built his career on range. Before he was headlining blockbuster movies, he became a household name in WWE . He can sell a punch, a punchline, or a Disney anthem and make it look easy.

These are the best Dwayne Johnson movies streaming across Hulu and Disney+ right now, spanning major franchises, action movies, family favorites, and a few performances that might surprise you.

Best Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Movies

The Mummy Returns (2001)

Long before he was headlining franchises, Johnson made one of his first major film appearances as the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns. He arrives late in the story as an ancient warrior resurrected for a final showdown, setting up a villain origin that would spin off into its own film. The effects are very early 2000s, but the physicality and confidence are already locked in. Even in this brief role, you can see the future action star taking shape.

Watch: The Mummy Returns



Moana (2016)

As Maui, Johnson honors his Samoan heritage, voicing a powerful demigod who threw the natural world out of balance by stealing the heart of a goddess. When Moana sets out to restore the heart, he becomes her reluctant partner, armed with a magic fishhook and a reputation he is eager to defend. The role lets him flex his humor, singing voice, and rapping skills in equal measure.

If you are ready to sail further, Moana 2 (2024)* continues the adventure on Disney+.

Watch: Moana *

*Moana and Moana 2 are available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.



Fast & Furious 8: The Fate of the Furious (2017)

By the time The Fate of the Furious arrived, Johnson’s Luke Hobbs had become a cornerstone of the Fast & Furious franchise, one of the biggest blockbuster series in modern action.

Introduced as a relentless federal agent in earlier films, Hobbs goes from adversary to ally, adding law-and-order muscle to a crew that usually outruns it. In this installment, the team is forced to question one of their own, and Hobbs is right in the middle of it.

Watch: Fast & Furious 8: The Fate of the Furious *

*Fast & Furious 8: The Fate of the Furious requires the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2026 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2026 Home Box Office, Inc.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

A modern continuation of the Robin Williams adventure, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trades a life-or-death board game for a video game with equally high stakes. Four high school students get pulled inside and wake up in the bodies of adult avatars played by Johnson alongside co-stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. Johnson may look like a fearless jungle hero, but he is actually a shy teenager trying to survive his own storyline.

The story continues in Jumanji: The Next Level,* which mixes up the players all over again.

Watch: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle *

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The Game Plan (2007)

Superstar quarterback Joe Kingman has his schedule locked down and his ego fully intact. Then an eight-year-old daughter he never knew about shows up at his door with ballet shoes and zero interest in his playbook. Watching him swap locker rooms for recitals is half the fun.

If you’re building a movie night lineup, this film is an easy addition to any list of great family movies .

Watch: The Game Plan *

*The Game Plan is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Black Adam (2022)

After centuries of imprisonment, an ancient ruler awakens in the modern world with powers that rival the gods, and Johnson steps into the role with full force. As Black Adam, he believes justice should be swift and unquestioned. Governments and superheroes try to contain him, but restraint is not part of his code.

Watch: Black Adam *

*Black Adam requires the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2026 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2026 Home Box Office, Inc.

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

In the family-friendly sci-fi Race to Witch Mountain, Johnson is a Las Vegas cab driver who picks up two kids with abilities they are still learning to control. Government agents want them contained, turning an ordinary drive into a desert chase. He starts out skeptical and ends up all in, putting himself between the kids and anyone chasing them.

Watch: Race to Witch Mountain *

*Race to Witch Mountain is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

Jungle Cruise (2021)

In this film inspired by the popular Disney theme park attraction, The Rock plays a riverboat captain who makes his living selling tourists exaggerated stories about the Amazon. When a determined scientist hires him to guide her in search of a legendary tree with healing powers, the tall tales turn real in a hurry. He talks like he’s in control, even when the jungle proves otherwise.

Watch: Jungle Cruise *

*Jungle Cruise is available with the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic/Premium. Access content from each service separately.

The Smashing Machine (2025)

In The Smashing Machine, Johnson portrays real-life MMA fighter Mark Kerr at the height of his career as his personal life begins to unravel. The film looks closely at the physical toll of the sport and the pressure that comes with staying on top.

Through an intimate and unpolished tone, this biopic focuses more on vulnerability than victory, complementing a stripped-down performance by Johnson that reveals a side of his talents audiences rarely see.

Watch: The Smashing Machine *

*The Smashing Machine requires the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max Bundle. Access content from each service separately. Content, feature, and device compatibility varies by service. ©2026 Disney and its related entities. HBO Max ©2026 Home Box Office, Inc.

The Rundown (2003)

Johnson stars as a bounty hunter sent to the Amazon to retrieve a mob boss’s son who has no intention of coming home. What should be a quick pickup turns into a hunt involving hidden gold, rival factions, and a town that’s not friendly to outsiders. Johnson approaches every fight with calculation rather than spectacle, making the hits land harder.

Watch: The Rundown *

*The Rundown requires STARZ® on Hulu add-on subscription. STARZ and related channels and service marks are the property of STARZ Entertainment, LLC. All other titles and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

All About “The Rock”: FAQs

How Many Movies Has Dwayne Johnson Been In?

Not including cameos or movies currently in production, Dwayne Johnson has appeared in at least 39 movies since beginning his acting career in the early 2000s. His filmography spans action movies, family comedies, animated hits, and superhero blockbusters.

What Was Dwayne Johnson’s First Movie?

Dwayne Johnson’s first movie role was as the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns (2001). The part led to his first starring role in The Scorpion King (2002) the following year.

What Is the Highest-Grossing Dwayne Johnson Movie?

The highest-grossing Dwayne Johnson movie is The Fate of the Furious (2017), which earned over $1.2 billion worldwide. Several other entries in the Fast & Furious and Moana franchises have also crossed the billion-dollar mark.