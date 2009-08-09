ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Shark Tank
TVPG • Reality, Business & Finance • TV Series (2009)
From Executive Producer Mark Burnett comes an inventive new reality series you can sink your teeth into. Budding entrepreneurs with big ideas can still make their dreams come true and ABC is about to give them the chance to make it happen. Each week a group of self-made millionaires from all corners of the business world take their own hard earned money and offer everyday people their one true shot at making their dreams a reality. Some will sink, some will swim and some will be eaten alive.
Top Chef
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2006)
Top Chef offers a fascinating window into the competitive, pressure-filled environment of world class cookery and the restaurant business at the highest level. The series features seventeen aspiring chefs who compete for their shot at culinary stardom and the chance to earn the prestigious title of "Top Chef."
Survivor
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2000)
Sixteen castaways sign up to be marooned on a tropical island in the ultimate battle for survival -- and a $1 million prize.
MasterChef Junior
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2013)
Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in a series of challenges and cook-offs.
The Amazing Race
TVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2001)
From athletes and actors to tattoo artists, social workers and musicians - a diverse mix of teams will need to utilize their street smarts and savvy know-how to compete in the race of their lifetime. Multiple Emmy-award winner for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program.
Fear Factor
TV14 • Reality, Adventure • TV Series (2011)
Fear Factor is the competition reality show in which contestants must decide if they have the guts and determination to face their fears while outpacing the competition. This hit TV series is back and ready to challenge teams of two to compete for up to $50,000.

