Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Classics
Popular TV
Seinfeld
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1989)
In the Emmy award-winning "Seinfeld," Jerry Seinfeld provides a hysterical look at life as a single adult in the '90s.
The Golden Girls
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1985)
The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced school teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy's outspoken mother, Sophia.
Living Single
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1993)
Khadijah James (Queen Latifah) has it all—a great job running her own trendy magazine and part ownership of a fancy brownstone. Sharing the ownership of their home is her endearingly naïve cousin Synclaire (Kim Coles) who's also Khadijah's assistant at the magazine. Their third roommate is a sarcastic, selfish fortune hunter Regine (Kim Fields). And even though she doesn't live in the brownstone, Khadijah's best friend, Maxine (Erika Alexander)—a tough, aggressive divorce attorney always searching for Mr. Right—spends more time here than she does in her own home. With love, laughter and a little bit of luck, four women in New York City on the threshold of the rest of their lives hilariously celebrate Living Single.
I Love Lucy
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1951)
Lucy Ricardo is a scatterbrained housewife whose husband, Ricky, is a bandleader at a nightclub. Lucy and Ricky's best friends are landlords Fred and Ethel Mertz who often become unwitting participants in Lucy's get-rich-quick and other wild schemes. From sneaking into Ricky's shows to hiding household indiscretions, Lucy's antics have held audiences' attention for decades and have made her one of TV's most beloved characters.
The Twilight Zone
TVPG • Classics, Fantasy • TV Series (1959)
Rod Serling's seminal anthology series focused on ordinary folks who suddenly found themselves in extraordinary, usually supernatural, situations.
Cheers
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1982)
Top-rated, 28-time Emmy-winning half-hour comedy series centering on the colorful characters who frequent a Boston bar owned by a former Red Sox pitcher.
The Brady Bunch
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1969)
The Brady Bunch is a half-hour comedy series that follows the misadventures of a family united when single mother Carol (Florence Henderson) finds love and marriage with single father Mike Brady (Robert Reed). The Brady's tackle typical family issues such as sibling rivalry, misunderstandings, and growing up, in a way that brought innocence and charm to the series.
Bob Ross - The Joy of Painting
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (1983)
You’ve seen him before. He’s the soft spoken guy painting happy clouds, mountains and trees in about twenty-six television minutes, using big house-painting-type brushes and cooing soothing “you can do its” to the audience. His Joy of Painting program is the most recognized, most watched TV art show in history.
Wings
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
Straight-laced Joe and laid-back Brian run a one-plane airline together on Nantucket surrounded by an eclectic and always funny group including the spacey mechanic, Lowell; the concert cellist and waitress, Helen; snarky nemesis, Roy and lovelorn taxi-driver, Antonio.
Alfred Hitchcock Presents
TVPG • Drama, Classics • TV Series (1955)
Alfred Hitchcock presents short stories filled with elements of horror, comedy and suspense.
Star Trek: The Next Generation
TVPG • Action, Family • TV Series (1989)
Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG) focuses on the 24th century adventures of Captain Jean-Luc Picard aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise (NCC-1701-D). This incarnation of the famous starship is much larger than the one captained by James T. Kirk a century earlier, and, accordingly, it carries a larger crew complement: 1,012 men, women…and, surprisingly, children. This era’s Starfleet Command believes that men and women are more likely to sign up for long-term exploratory missions if they think of their ship as home. Thus, Picard’s crew enjoys many of the comforts they’d have otherwise left behind, including a wide variety of recreational opportunities, “replicated” food dishes to suit every palate, and quarters large enough to share with spouses and offspring. There are schools for the children and a bar (stocked with synthetic alcohol, or synthehol) where the adults can unwind. However, the ongoing mission—no longer limited to a mere five years—remains virtually the same as it was during Kirk’s time: to seek out new life and new civilizations, and to boldly go where no one has gone before.
The Mary Tyler Moore Show
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1970)
Mary Tyler Moore stars in THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW, one of the most realistic, well written and enduring situation comedies of all time. The supporting cast is one of the best ever ensembled for a sitcom.
THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW is one of the most influential in television history. The show spawned more successful spinoffs (Lou Grant, Rhoda and Phyllis) than any other sitcom in history, and its creative alumni have created such shows as The Simpsons, The Cosby Show and Cheers.
The Beverly Hillbillies
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1962)
Premiering in 1962, The Beverly Hillbillies sprang onto the American landscape like bubblin’ crude, turning into television’s number one show faster than any sitcom in history. A supreme television classic, this CBS-TV folklore favorite ran for nine years and still holds the record for TV's highest-rated half hour.
The Bob Newhart Show
TVG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1972)
Bob Newhart is Dr. Robert Hartley, a Chicago psychologist living with his schoolteacher wife Emily.
Star Trek: The Original Series
TVPG • Classics, Adventure • TV Series (1966)
The 23rd century adventures of Captain James T. Kirk and the U.S.S. Enterprise (NCC-1701), a powerful interstellar spacecraft dispatched by Earth-based Starfleet Command to explore the galaxy. Kirk commands a crew of 430 men and women aboard his starship, which can travel at speeds surpassing the speed of light. Kirk's five-year mission—and his mandate from Starfleet—is to seek out new life and new civilizations, and to boldly go where no man has gone before.
Here's Lucy
TVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1968)
The legendary queen of television comedy, Lucille Ball, is joined by her real-life children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz, Jr. in her third long running sitcom success. Ball plays Lucille Carter, widowed mother of teenagers Kim and Craig. Lucy works for her brother-in-law Harry, played by Gale Gordon, who owns Carter's Unique Employment Agency, leading Lucy into endless predicaments and hilarious hijinks.
Pride and Prejudice
TV14 • Drama, History • TV Series (1995)
This is the definitive Pride and Prejudice starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle. Witty Elizabeth Bennet charms smouldering, haughty Darcy against a backdrop of a picture postcard countryside, small-town assembly rooms and stately English homes.
Taxi
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1978)
TAXI is a half-hour comedy series that centers around the eclectic staff of a New York city cab company. While trying to deal with tyrannical dispatcher Louie De Palma (Danny DeVito), they build friendships as they struggle for success in other careers, love and life.
Emma
TVPG • British, Classics • TV Series (2009)
Certain of her skill as a matchmaker, Emma Woodhouse persuades her friend Harriet to reject an advantageous marriage proposal to a local farmer in favor of dashing Mr Elton. So begins a story which challenges Emma's naivety and her social preconceptions.
The Jeffersons
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1974)
A spin-off of All in the Family, The Jeffersons is about a nouveau riche, African-American family who move into a luxury apartment building on the East Side of Manhattan.
Hopalong Cassidy
TVPG • Classics, Western • TV Series (1952)
A loner travels with his horse companion chasing villians across the frontier.
Ally McBeal
TVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
A quirky series about a wistfully idealistic -- if perennially insecure -- lawyer and her chaotic life at a Boston firm.
The Dick Van Dyke Show
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1961)
The Dick Van Dyke Show is an American sitcom about a TV writer doing his best to juggle the responsibilities of life, both at work and at home, which initially aired on CBS from October 3, 1961 to June 1, 1966. The show was created by Carl Reiner and starred Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore.
Totalling 158 episodes and five seasons, the show was also produced by Reiner, who wrote many episodes and played the part of Alan Brady. Reiner based the main character of Rob Petrie on himself and the Alan Brady character on his former boss Sid Caesar. Many of the show's plots were inspired by Reiner's experiences as a writer for Your Show of Shows (which starred Caesar).
Dick Van Dyke won three Emmy's for his portrayal of Rob Petrie and Mary Tyler Moore (who would alter go on to star in her own self-titled Emmy-winning series) won two Emmy's playing Dick's irascible, Capri pants-wearing wife, Laura. The series was a launching pad for a slew of legendary comedians and artists, from director Garry Marshall and actress Rose Marie to comedians Jerry Farr and Don Rickles.
Storylines deal with Rob Petrie and his two coworkers, Buddy and Sally, who write material for a television variety show. Mel Cooley, a balding straight man is the show's producer and the brother-in-law of Alan Brady, the show's seldom-seen star. Other stories focus on the home life of Rob and Laura, who live in suburban New Rochelle, New York. Frequently seen is their young son, Ritchie, as well as their neighbors, Jerry and Millie Helper.
The Lucy Show
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1967)
Lucille Ball is up to her usual hijinks again as she holds down a job (barely), and raises two teenage children - with Gale Gordon, Vivian Vance, and big name guest stars.
Baywatch
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (1989)
Remastered. Join the Baywatch lifeguards on their thrilling adventures filled with beautiful beaches and those iconic red swimsuits.
The Odd Couple
TVPG • Comedy, Classics • TV Series (1970)
Based on Neil Simon's hit Broadway play, "The Odd Couple" matches prim, compulsively neat Felix (Tony Randall) and gruff, sloppy Oscar (Jack Klugman), as divorced men comically struggling to live together in the same New York City apartment.
Lost in Space
TVG • Action, Family • TV Series (1965)
Created by legendary producer Irwin Allen ("The Poseidon Adventure") and set in the space age "future" of 1997, this sci-fi series follows an American family, their robot and a stowaway on their space adventures.
Dennis the Menace
TVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1959)
The Comic misadventures of television's most well-meaning but misguided boy are back! The lovable Dennis Mitchell left a trail of chaos throughout his suburban neighborhood, yet managed to pry his way into the hearts of millions from week to week.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?