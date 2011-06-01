4 seasons available

Wilfred

TVMA • Comedy • TV Series • 2011

Wilfred is a half-hour, live-action comedy about "Ryan," a young man struggling unsuccessfully to make his way in the world until he forms a unique fr...more

Wilfred is a half-hour, live-action comedy about "Ryan," a young man struggling unsuccessfully to make his way in the world until he forms a unique fr...more

Start watching Wilfred

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

4 seasons available (49 episodes)

4 seasons available

(49 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1234
Episode 1

Amends

When Ryan’s reality is upended, he gets a second chance to make things right.
Episode 2

Consequences

Disaster strikes when Ryan and Wilfred get an unwanted guest on their camping trip.
Episode 3

Loyalty

Ryan and Wilfred take sides in Kristen’s custody battle.
Episode 4

Answers

Ryan subjects Wilfred to a scientific study with unsettling results.
Episode 5

Forward

Ryan and Wilfred have drastically different accounts of the same disturbing incident.
Episode 6

Patterns

Ryan gets sucked into the “End Game.”
Episode 7

Responsibility

Ryan helps his mother adjust to her new life as Wilfred deals with a new nemesis.
Episode 8

Courage

Wilfred convinces Ryan to withhold sensitive information from Jenna.
Episode 9

Resistance

Ryan struggles to maintain hope in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.
Episode 10

Happiness

Series finale. Ryan finally learns the truth about Wilfred.

You May Also Like

Mom
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Shameless
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
Eastbound & Down
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2009)
My Name Is Earl
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2004)
HBO Comedy Half-Hour
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (1994)
Real Time With Bill Maher
TVMA • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Drunk History
TV14 • Comedy, History • TV Series (2013)
Raising Hope
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
What We Do in the Shadows
TVMA • Comedy, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
Girls
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2012)
You're the Worst
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
King of the Hill
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1997)
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Good Girls
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Entourage
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2004)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

4 seasons available (49 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial