1 season available (10 episodes)

Whoa FactorWhoa Factor

Get ready to say WHOA! Did you know a walrus can nap using its own built-in neck pillows? Or that a lion’s roar can travel as far as 88 football fields? How about the fact that beetles make up one-third of all the bugs on Earth, or that some octopuses carry around their own portable homes? “Whoa Factor” is the ultimate animal showdown packed with weird, wild and unbelievably true facts about our world! Join our energetic kid hosts as they go head-to-head, comparing their favorite animals and uncovering amazing abilities, surprising superpowers and jaw-dropping features. With every jump, slide, race and challenge, they’ll battle it out to discover which creature deserves the biggest WHOA factor. From giant roars to clever camouflage and everything in between, every episode is bursting with laughs, learning and epic animal fun.more

Get ready to say WHOA! Did you know a walrus can nap using its ow...More

TVGAnimals & NatureDocuseriesDramaScience & TechnologyDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Whoa Factor

Get ready to say WHOA! Did you know a walrus can nap using its own built-in neck pillows? Or that a lion’s roar can travel as far as 88 football fields? How about the fact that beetles make up one-third of all the bugs on Earth, or that some octopuses carry around their own portable homes? “Whoa Factor” is the ultimate animal showdown packed with weird, wild and unbelievably true facts about our world! Join our energetic kid hosts as they go head-to-head, comparing their favorite animals and uncovering amazing abilities, surprising superpowers and jaw-dropping features. With every jump, slide, race and challenge, they’ll battle it out to discover which creature deserves the biggest WHOA factor. From giant roars to clever camouflage and everything in between, every episode is bursting with laughs, learning and epic animal fun.

TVGAnimals & NatureDocuseriesDramaScience & TechnologyDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd

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