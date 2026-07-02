1 season available (2 episodes)

Voyagers: Exploring Pacific WatersVoyagers: Exploring Pacific Waters

4000 years ago, people dare to sail hand built canoes out into the unexplored Pacific Ocean, hoping to find islands to build new lives on. This is the start of one of the greatest human migrations ever. For thousands of years they voyage, guided by the stars, sea and their ancestors' stories. To overcome brutal natural barriers and treacherous oceans, their canoes and navigation constantly evolve. Risking everything, they cross millions of miles of sea, finding tens of thousands of islands stretching from Hawaii to New Zealand, the Philippines to Rapa Nui. Rich island cultures emerge, connected by canoes, trade and brutal tribal wars. When Europeans enter the Pacific, the voyagers struggle to survive in a changing world.more

4000 years ago, people dare to sail hand built canoes out into th...More

Starring: Bree Peters

TVPGDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Show

Voyagers: Exploring Pacific Waters

4000 years ago, people dare to sail hand built canoes out into the unexplored Pacific Ocean, hoping to find islands to build new lives on. This is the start of one of the greatest human migrations ever. For thousands of years they voyage, guided by the stars, sea and their ancestors' stories. To overcome brutal natural barriers and treacherous oceans, their canoes and navigation constantly evolve. Risking everything, they cross millions of miles of sea, finding tens of thousands of islands stretching from Hawaii to New Zealand, the Philippines to Rapa Nui. Rich island cultures emerge, connected by canoes, trade and brutal tribal wars. When Europeans enter the Pacific, the voyagers struggle to survive in a changing world.

Starring: Bree Peters

TVPGDocumentariesBiographyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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