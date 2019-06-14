Pip the Penguin and Freddy the Flamingo just landed the best jobs in the world...they are Junior Fliers at T.O.T.S., the Tiny Ones Transport Service, where they’re tasked with delivering adorable baby animals to their moms and dads. As the first non-stork delivery team, these two feathered friends have a lot to learn, but with Pip’s mind and Freddy’s heart, they will prove that it’s not about what wings you have, it’s about what’s underneath them that counts.more
Pip the Penguin and Freddy the Flamingo just landed the best jobs...More
Starring: Vanessa WilliamsMegan HiltyJet Jurgensmeyer
Creator: Travis Braun
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
Pip the Penguin and Freddy the Flamingo just landed the best jobs in the world...they are Junior Fliers at T.O.T.S., the Tiny Ones Transport Service, where they’re tasked with delivering adorable baby animals to their moms and dads. As the first non-stork delivery team, these two feathered friends have a lot to learn, but with Pip’s mind and Freddy’s heart, they will prove that it’s not about what wings you have, it’s about what’s underneath them that counts.
About this Show
T.O.T.S.
Pip the Penguin and Freddy the Flamingo just landed the best jobs in the world...they are Junior Fliers at T.O.T.S., the Tiny Ones Transport Service, where they’re tasked with delivering adorable baby animals to their moms and dads. As the first non-stork delivery team, these two feathered friends have a lot to learn, but with Pip’s mind and Freddy’s heart, they will prove that it’s not about what wings you have, it’s about what’s underneath them that counts.