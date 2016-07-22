1 season available (26 episodes)

Elena of AvalorElena of Avalor

Princess Elena's journey began long ago when her parents and kingdom were taken from her by the evil sorceress, Shuriki. While Elena is the rightful heir to the throne, she is only 16, and must learn to rule Avalor with the help of a Grand Council. With some magical friends by her side, Princess Elena's adventures will help her understand that her new role requires thoughtfulness, resilience and compassion, the traits of all truly great leaders.more

Princess Elena's journey began long ago when her parents and king...More

Starring: Aimee CarreroJenna OrtegaChris Parnell

TVYAdventureAnimationKidsTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Elena of Avalor

Princess Elena's journey began long ago when her parents and kingdom were taken from her by the evil sorceress, Shuriki. While Elena is the rightful heir to the throne, she is only 16, and must learn to rule Avalor with the help of a Grand Council. With some magical friends by her side, Princess Elena's adventures will help her understand that her new role requires thoughtfulness, resilience and compassion, the traits of all truly great leaders.

Starring: Aimee CarreroJenna OrtegaChris ParnellYvette Nicole BrownCarlos Alazraqui

TVYAdventureAnimationKidsTV Series2016
  • 5.1
  • hd

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