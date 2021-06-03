The Unusual SuspectsThe Unusual Suspects

DramaCrimeTV Series2021

When a $16 million necklace is taken from self-made businesswoman Roxanne Waters’ hom...more

When a $16 million necklace is taken from self-made businesswoman...More

About this Show

The Unusual Suspects

When a $16 million necklace is taken from self-made businesswoman Roxanne Waters’ home in an elaborate heist, the ensuing police investigation exposes cracks in Eastern Sydney’s sparkling façade. With the stakes higher than ever, can the masterminds stop themselves from turning on each other, or will they discover a friendship worth more than diamonds?

Starring: Miranda OttoAina DumlaoMichelle Vergara MooreHeather MitchellLena Cruz

DramaCrimeTV Series2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

