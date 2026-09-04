Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story PodcastThe Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast

Producers of the Hulu documentary, Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story, Pat Rogers and Conor McCarthy take a deeper look at the killing of 16-year-old Cassie Stoddart. On a Friday, she went to her aunt’s house to dogsit. Sunday, she was found dead, stabbed 30 times. A murder plot too shocking to believe, except it was all recorded. With exclusive access, and never-before-seen interviews, Pat and Conor take an unprecedented deep dive into the search for Cassie’s killer as teenage insecurities and horror movies contort into something terrible.more

Producers of the Hulu documentary, Scream Murder: A True Teen Hor...More

TVMACrimeTV Series2026
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The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror StoryTVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
The Scream Murder Podcast - Trailer

About this Show

The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast

Producers of the Hulu documentary, Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story, Pat Rogers and Conor McCarthy take a deeper look at the killing of 16-year-old Cassie Stoddart. On a Friday, she went to her aunt’s house to dogsit. Sunday, she was found dead, stabbed 30 times. A murder plot too shocking to believe, except it was all recorded. With exclusive access, and never-before-seen interviews, Pat and Conor take an unprecedented deep dive into the search for Cassie’s killer as teenage insecurities and horror movies contort into something terrible.

TVMACrimeTV Series2026
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  • hd

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