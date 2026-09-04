Producers of the Hulu documentary, Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story, Pat Rogers and Conor McCarthy take a deeper look at the killing of 16-year-old Cassie Stoddart. On a Friday, she went to her aunt’s house to dogsit. Sunday, she was found dead, stabbed 30 times. A murder plot too shocking to believe, except it was all recorded. With exclusive access, and never-before-seen interviews, Pat and Conor take an unprecedented deep dive into the search for Cassie’s killer as teenage insecurities and horror movies contort into something terrible.more
Producers of the Hulu documentary, Scream Murder: A True Teen Hor...More
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Producers of the Hulu documentary, Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story, Pat Rogers and Conor McCarthy take a deeper look at the killing of 16-year-old Cassie Stoddart. On a Friday, she went to her aunt’s house to dogsit. Sunday, she was found dead, stabbed 30 times. A murder plot too shocking to believe, except it was all recorded. With exclusive access, and never-before-seen interviews, Pat and Conor take an unprecedented deep dive into the search for Cassie’s killer as teenage insecurities and horror movies contort into something terrible.
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The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story Podcast
Producers of the Hulu documentary, Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story, Pat Rogers and Conor McCarthy take a deeper look at the killing of 16-year-old Cassie Stoddart. On a Friday, she went to her aunt’s house to dogsit. Sunday, she was found dead, stabbed 30 times. A murder plot too shocking to believe, except it was all recorded. With exclusive access, and never-before-seen interviews, Pat and Conor take an unprecedented deep dive into the search for Cassie’s killer as teenage insecurities and horror movies contort into something terrible.