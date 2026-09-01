Original • 1 season available (4 episodes)

Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan MarkelWelcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel

How far would you go for your family? The brutal murder of a prominent law professor in Tallahassee, Florida reveals the dark secrets of a wealthy family. A series of larger-than-life suspects leads to a mind-bending story of a murder-for-hire-plot, a messy custody battle, ex-lovers – and family dentistry. With exclusive access to those at the center of this extraordinary story, many of whom have never spoken before, this is the definitive telling of a case which took 11 years to solve.more

How far would you go for your family? The brutal murder of a prom...More

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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About this Show

Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel

How far would you go for your family? The brutal murder of a prominent law professor in Tallahassee, Florida reveals the dark secrets of a wealthy family. A series of larger-than-life suspects leads to a mind-bending story of a murder-for-hire-plot, a messy custody battle, ex-lovers – and family dentistry. With exclusive access to those at the center of this extraordinary story, many of whom have never spoken before, this is the definitive telling of a case which took 11 years to solve.

TV14CrimeDocuseriesTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd

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