The brutal murders of four University of Idaho students shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho. Now, investigative journalists and some of the nation’s top criminal minds explore new theories to answer the one question everyone wants to know -- why?more
The brutal murders of four University of Idaho students shook the...More
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The brutal murders of four University of Idaho students shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho. Now, investigative journalists and some of the nation’s top criminal minds explore new theories to answer the one question everyone wants to know -- why?
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The Idaho College Murders
The brutal murders of four University of Idaho students shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho. Now, investigative journalists and some of the nation’s top criminal minds explore new theories to answer the one question everyone wants to know -- why?