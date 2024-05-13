Stephen Mangan hosts as 10 pairs of contestants have the chance to win the ultimate jackpot of £250,000 cash; each team is given an all-important briefcase on arrival, but only one contains the coveted prize.more
Stephen Mangan hosts as 10 pairs of contestants have the chance t...More
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Stephen Mangan hosts as 10 pairs of contestants have the chance to win the ultimate jackpot of £250,000 cash; each team is given an all-important briefcase on arrival, but only one contains the coveted prize.
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The Fortune Hotel
Stephen Mangan hosts as 10 pairs of contestants have the chance to win the ultimate jackpot of £250,000 cash; each team is given an all-important briefcase on arrival, but only one contains the coveted prize.