Original • 1 season available (10 episodes)

The Real RooneysThe Real Rooneys

Coleen and Wayne Rooney invite the cameras into their home for a pivotal year in their lives. It's all change as Wayne steps away from football management, swapping the touchline for school runs, while Coleen embraces the biggest opportunities of her career, including designing her own Primark range. With unprecedented access, we follow the family through the highs and lows of married life, raising four lively boys, and supporting eldest son Kai as he pursues his own footballing dream. Along the way come surprising personal revelations, career-defining moments, lavish celebrations and unforgettable family holidays. From their Cheshire home to the beaches of Barbados and the snowy Alps, this is Britain's most famous and private family as never seen before: warm, funny, and authentic.more

Coleen and Wayne Rooney invite the cameras into their home for a ...More

Starring: Coleen RooneyWayne RooneyKai Rooney

TVMADocuseriesRealityTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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About this Show

The Real Rooneys

Coleen and Wayne Rooney invite the cameras into their home for a pivotal year in their lives. It's all change as Wayne steps away from football management, swapping the touchline for school runs, while Coleen embraces the biggest opportunities of her career, including designing her own Primark range. With unprecedented access, we follow the family through the highs and lows of married life, raising four lively boys, and supporting eldest son Kai as he pursues his own footballing dream. Along the way come surprising personal revelations, career-defining moments, lavish celebrations and unforgettable family holidays. From their Cheshire home to the beaches of Barbados and the snowy Alps, this is Britain's most famous and private family as never seen before: warm, funny, and authentic.

Starring: Coleen RooneyWayne RooneyKai RooneyKlay RooneyKit Rooney

TVMADocuseriesRealityTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • uhd

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