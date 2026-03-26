Get ready to hit the high seas with “Love Overboard”! Step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle … and find love. But there's a twist … gaining access to the yacht's extravagant amenities won't be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded? more
Get ready to hit the high seas with “Love Overboard”! Step aboard...More
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Get ready to hit the high seas with “Love Overboard”! Step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle … and find love. But there's a twist … gaining access to the yacht's extravagant amenities won't be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?
About this Show
Love Overboard
Get ready to hit the high seas with “Love Overboard”! Step aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle … and find love. But there's a twist … gaining access to the yacht's extravagant amenities won't be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?