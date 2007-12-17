5 seasons available (60 episodes)

Paranormal StateParanormal State

Follow the dramatic life of Penn State University college student Ryan Buell and the other student members of the first university sanctioned Paranormal Research Society (aka PRS) as they seek to find the truth behind terrifying real life mysteries. In addition to Ryan, the group is comprised of 4 guys and 3 girls, all of whom represent a range of ages, talents and personalities to create a great dynamic. Although the members of PRS are your basic college kids - dealing with the problems of school, dating, and finding their way in the world - they are definitely looking into "other" worlds as well, working on cases that include poltergeists, haunting and the darkest areas of the unknown.more

Follow the dramatic life of Penn State University college student...More

TV14RealitySupernaturalDocumentariesDramaLifestyleBiographyAction and AdventureTalk & InterviewTV Series2007
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About this Show

Paranormal State

Follow the dramatic life of Penn State University college student Ryan Buell and the other student members of the first university sanctioned Paranormal Research Society (aka PRS) as they seek to find the truth behind terrifying real life mysteries. In addition to Ryan, the group is comprised of 4 guys and 3 girls, all of whom represent a range of ages, talents and personalities to create a great dynamic. Although the members of PRS are your basic college kids - dealing with the problems of school, dating, and finding their way in the world - they are definitely looking into "other" worlds as well, working on cases that include poltergeists, haunting and the darkest areas of the unknown.

TV14RealitySupernaturalDocumentariesDramaLifestyleBiographyAction and AdventureTalk & InterviewTV Series2007
  • hd

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