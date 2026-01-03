An aimless American actor finds meaning and connection through a surreal job in Japan impersonating strangers, blurring the line between roleplay and real life.more
An aimless American actor finds meaning and connection through a ...More
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An aimless American actor finds meaning and connection through a surreal job in Japan impersonating strangers, blurring the line between roleplay and real life.
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On The Red Carpet Presents: "Rental Family"
An aimless American actor finds meaning and connection through a surreal job in Japan impersonating strangers, blurring the line between roleplay and real life.