From the producers of the Emmy® Award-winning talk show, “The Weekend View” will focus on the biggest stories in entertainment and the buzziest news topping social media feeds. With all-new “Hot Topics,” the co-hosts will give their one-of-a-kind takes with their signature candor and humor.more
From the producers of the Emmy® Award-winning talk show, “The Wee...More
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From the producers of the Emmy® Award-winning talk show, “The Weekend View” will focus on the biggest stories in entertainment and the buzziest news topping social media feeds. With all-new “Hot Topics,” the co-hosts will give their one-of-a-kind takes with their signature candor and humor.
About this Show
The Weekend View
From the producers of the Emmy® Award-winning talk show, “The Weekend View” will focus on the biggest stories in entertainment and the buzziest news topping social media feeds. With all-new “Hot Topics,” the co-hosts will give their one-of-a-kind takes with their signature candor and humor.