A dramatic retelling of Ann Lee's rise as the female Christ and founder of the Shaker Movement, spotlighting her radical vision of utopia through faith, song, and dance.more
A dramatic retelling of Ann Lee's rise as the female Christ and f...More
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A dramatic retelling of Ann Lee's rise as the female Christ and founder of the Shaker Movement, spotlighting her radical vision of utopia through faith, song, and dance.
About this Show
On The Red Carpet Presents: "The Testament of Ann Lee"
A dramatic retelling of Ann Lee's rise as the female Christ and founder of the Shaker Movement, spotlighting her radical vision of utopia through faith, song, and dance.