Oscar-nominated actor Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman announce the 98th Oscars nominations in all 24 Academy Award categories in a live presentation from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.more
Oscar-nominated actor Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman ann...More
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Oscar-nominated actor Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman announce the 98th Oscars nominations in all 24 Academy Award categories in a live presentation from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
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Oscars Nominations 2026
Oscar-nominated actor Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman announce the 98th Oscars nominations in all 24 Academy Award categories in a live presentation from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.