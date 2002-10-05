Kira Yamato, a genetically enhanced superhuman, becomes the pilot of an advanced mobile suit when tensions between naturally born humans and their engineered counterparts boil over into a war fought across Earth and its space colonies.more
Kira Yamato, a genetically enhanced superhuman, becomes the pilot...More
Starring: Soichiro HoshiAkira IshidaRie Tanaka
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Kira Yamato, a genetically enhanced superhuman, becomes the pilot of an advanced mobile suit when tensions between naturally born humans and their engineered counterparts boil over into a war fought across Earth and its space colonies.
Starring: Soichiro HoshiAkira IshidaRie TanakaKotono MitsuishiTakehito Koyasu
About this Show
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
Kira Yamato, a genetically enhanced superhuman, becomes the pilot of an advanced mobile suit when tensions between naturally born humans and their engineered counterparts boil over into a war fought across Earth and its space colonies.
Starring: Soichiro HoshiAkira IshidaRie TanakaKotono MitsuishiTakehito Koyasu