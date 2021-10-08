Macross 7: The Galaxy is Calling Me!Macross 7: The Galaxy is Calling Me!

Basara is drawn by the power of a supposedly cursed sound and goes in search of its source.more

Basara is drawn by the power of a supposedly cursed sound and goe...More

Starring: Nobutoshi KannaDeibi RuedaUrara Takano

TVPGRomanceScience FictionAnimationAnimeMovie1995

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
Macross PlusTV14 • Science Fiction, Anime • TV Series (1995)
Macross Delta: Zettai Live!!!!!!TV14 • Science Fiction, Animation • Movie (2021)
Macross Delta: Passionate WalküreTV14 • Science Fiction, Animation • Movie (2018)
Macross DeltaTVPG • Science Fiction, Anime • TV Series (2016)
Code Geass: Rozé of the RecaptureFantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of GoodbyesTV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2022)
Macross Fb7 Listen to My Song!TV14 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2012)
Macross Frontier: Labyrinth of TimeTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2021)
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FreedomAction, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
Go! Go! Loser Ranger!Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
Macross Dynamite 7Drama, Action • TV Series (1997)
Macross FrontierDrama, Action • TV Series (2008)
The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Flash Back 2012TV Series
The Super Dimension Fortress Macross II: Lovers AgainTV Series (1992)
Macross Plus: Movie Edition
Macross Plus: Movie EditionTV Series

About this Movie

Macross 7: The Galaxy is Calling Me!

Basara is drawn by the power of a supposedly cursed sound and goes in search of its source.

Starring: Nobutoshi KannaDeibi RuedaUrara TakanoTakehito KoyasuShô Hayami

TVPGRomanceScience FictionAnimationAnimeMovie1995

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney Bundle Duo
BEST VALUE
Duo Basic
logo
Duo Basic
SAVE 44%*
Duo Premium
logo
Duo Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price. Save up to $14.99/mo.*
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.