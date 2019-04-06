1 season available

A new generation steps up to the plate in a moving sequel to the 1985 baseball manga, Touch. Stepbrothers Touma and Suichirou are ace baseball players...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) Meisei's Ace

30 years ago, Meisei High School's baseball team won the much sought after Koshien Tournament, but haven't come close since. As the new school year at Meisei Junior High School begins, brothers Touma and Souichirou Tachibana start practicing in secret.
Episode 1

(Dub) Meisei's Ace

30 years ago, Meisei High School's baseball team won the much sought after Koshien Tournament, but haven't come close since. As the new school year at Meisei Junior High School begins, brothers Touma and Souichirou Tachibana start practicing in secret.
Episode 2

(Dub) I'm Big Brother and You're Little Brother

Otomi adopts a dog and names him Punch, as the Meisei baseball team debates who should be the club's ace pitcher.
Episode 2

(Sub) I'm Big Brother and You're Little Brother

Otomi adopts a dog and names him Punch, as the Meisei baseball team debates who should be the club's ace pitcher.
Episode 3

(Dub) The Heck with Meisei High School

The Meisei Junior High team progresses through the prelims of the national juniors by the skin of their teeth. Souichirou's battery relationship with his brother also begins to be explored.
Episode 3

(Sub) The Heck with Meisei High School

The Meisei Junior High team progresses through the prelims of the national juniors as Souichirou and Touma begin their battery relationship.
Episode 4

(Dub) I Want a Trade

To everyone's surprise, Daisuke pitches a whole winning game despite only having practiced with the team for an hour. The Meisei team goes to the Tokyo Tournament, but Daisuke doesn't show up until the game is well under way.
Episode 4

(Sub) I Want a Trade

To everyone's surprise, Daisuke pitches a whole winning game despite only having practiced with the team for an hour. The Meisei team goes to the Tokyo Tournament, but Daisuke doesn't show up until the game is well under way.
Episode 5

(Dub) You're a Pitcher, Right?

Meisei loses their match to Seinan after Nikaidou has a bad inning. Nishimura, Seinan's pitcher, tries to convince the Tachibana brothers to transfer to his team.
Episode 5

(Sub) You're a Pitcher, Right?

Meisei loses their match to Seinan after Nikaidou has a bad inning. Nishimura, Seinan's pitcher, tries to convince the Tachibana brothers to transfer to his team.
Episode 6

(Sub) When Spring Arrives

The mystery of Daisuke's odd practice attendance pattern is revealed. The new season brings changes to the Meisei baseball team, including a new Manager!
Episode 6

(Dub) When Spring Arrives

The mystery of Daisuke's odd practice attendance pattern is revealed. The new season brings changes to the Meisei baseball team, including a new Manager!
Episode 7

(Sub) Worried?

Spring brings a new baseball season. The brothers are in high school now, playing under their new manager Ooyama. Ooyama is reluctant to let Touma pitch with the upperclassmen, but he quickly changes his tune after watching Touma pitch.
Episode 7

(Dub) Worried?

Spring brings a new baseball season. The brothers are in high school now, playing under their new manager Ooyama. Ooyama is reluctant to let Touma pitch with the upperclassmen, but he quickly changes his tune after watching Touma pitch.
Episode 8

(Sub) My Brother

A big storm blows in sending everyone running for cover, and Nan reminisces about his near-death experience. Souichirou meets Hiroki Mita, a star player from another school and Arisa's big brother.
Episode 8

(Dub) My Brother

A big storm blows in sending everyone running for cover, and Nan reminisces about his near-death experience. Souichirou meets Hiroki Mita, a star player from another school and Arisa's big brother.
Episode 9

(Sub) Big News, Right?

Meisei and Toushu play a tense practice game. Arisa acts like a jerk, and both Touma and Souichirou show their skill as players.
Episode 9

(Dub) Big News, Right?

Meisei and Toushu play a tense practice game. Arisa acts like a jerk, and both Touma and Souichirou show their skill as players.
Episode 10

(Sub) Just a Walk

All the boys love Otomi. Touma gets a letter from Haruka, inviting him on “a walk.” They travel for hours to solve a riddle, then get stuck in the middle of nowhere.
Episode 10

(Dub) Just a Walk

All the boys love Otomi. Touma gets a letter from Haruka, inviting him on “a walk.” They travel for hours to solve a riddle, then get stuck in the middle of nowhere.
Episode 11

(Dub) Try Pitching

Punch is feeling under the weather. Ooyama learns where Tou picked up his pitching skills. The history of the Tachibana family and Meisei's number 1 jersey is revealed.
Episode 11

(Sub) Try Pitching

Punch is feeling under the weather. Ooyama learns where Tou picked up his pitching skills. The history of the Tachibana family and Meisei’s number 1 jersey is revealed.
Episode 12

(Sub) Aren't You Taking Him Lightly?

For info on the history of the Meisei High School Baseball Club, Ramen Dragon is the place to be. Sou and Otomi's ties to the team go back farther than they knew.
Episode 12

(Dub) Aren't You Taking Him Lightly?

For info on the history of the Meisei High School Baseball Club, Ramen Dragon is the place to be. Sou and Otomi's ties to the team go back farther than they knew.
Episode 13

(Dub) Because We're Brothers

Meisei prepares for their game against Kenjo, but will Haruka's observations be enough to help the Tachibana brothers lead their team to victory?
Episode 13

(Sub) Because We're Brothers

Meisei prepares for their game against Kenjo, but will Haruka's observations be enough to help the Tachibana brothers lead their team to victory?
Episode 14

(Dub) We're Losing

Touma puts the first run on the board for Meisei, but Kenjo's star slugger Akai doesn’t intend to let it go unanswered.
Episode 14

(Sub) We're Losing

Touma puts the first run on the board for Meisei, but Kenjo's star slugger Akai doesn’t intend to let it go unanswered.
Episode 15

(Dub) I Wanted to See That Expression

It’s the bottom of the eighth, and Meisei is down by one. Will their dream of reaching Koshien once again be crushed in the first round of the East Tokyo Tournament?
Episode 15

(Sub) I Wanted to See That Expression

It's the bottom of the eighth, and Meisei is down by one. Will their dream of reaching Koshien once again be crushed in the first round of the East Tokyo Tournament?
Episode 16

(Dub) Full of Spirit

Haruka scouts out Meisei’s next rival: Sankou High School. Meanwhile, Akai comes to an important realization.
Episode 16

(Sub) Full of Spirit

Haruka scouts out Meisei's next rival: Sankou High School. Meanwhile, Akai comes to an important realization.
Episode 17

(Dub) He Reminds Me of Someone

Personalities collide after the team’s manager sends Souichirou and Haruka to scout out the competition.
Episode 17

(Sub) He Reminds Me of Someone

Personalities collide after the team's manager sends Souichirou and Haruka to scout out the competition.
Episode 18

(Dub) On a Rainy Day Like Today

Otomi spends the rainy day bowling, while her brothers try to figure out whether or not she's on a date!
Episode 18

(Sub) On a Rainy Day Like Today

Otomi spends the rainy day bowling, while her brothers try to figure out whether or not she's on a date!
Episode 19

(Dub) Do You Envy Them?

With Sou and Tou powering the team through the early rounds of the tournament, Meisei's story draws fans from far and wide. Ryou learns that his family and Otomi’s are more alike than he knew.
Episode 19

(Sub) Do You Envy Them?

With Sou and Tou powering the team through the early rounds of the tournament, Meisei's story draws fans from far and wide. Ryou learns that his family and Otomi's are more alike than he knew.
Episode 20

(Dub) You're Praying for Help

Nobody expected Meisei to reach the quarterfinals – not even their manager. With Touma resting his arm out in left field, can the bullpen carry the team against the hard-hitting offense of Kaiou Nishi?
Episode 20

(Sub) You're Praying for Help

Nobody expected Meisei to reach the quarterfinals – not even their manager. With Touma resting his arm out in left field, can the bullpen carry the team against the hard-hitting offense of Kaiou Nishi?
Episode 21

(Dub) If...

Meisei's path to Koshien is in peril as they face off against Kaiou Nishi. Do they have the skill--and the luck--to survive to the semifinals?
Episode 21

(Sub) If...

Meisei's path to Koshien is in peril as they face off against Kaiou Nishi. Do they have the skill--and the luck--to survive to the semifinals?
Episode 22

(Dub) He Loves His Sister

Now comes the highly anticipated semifinal match between Meisei and Toushu! The rising rookie battery of Touma and Souichiro faces off once more against the unshakeable prodigy, Hiroki Mita, in a tense pitchers’ duel with the tournament on the line.
Episode 22

(Sub) He Loves His Sister

Now comes the highly anticipated semifinal match between Meisei and Toushu! The rising rookie battery of Touma and Souichiro faces off once more against the unshakeable prodigy, Hiroki Mita, in a tense pitchers' duel with the tournament on the line.
Episode 23

(Dub) It's a Matter of Time

Six innings in, the semifinal match between Meisei and Toushu remains scoreless. Under the burning sun and the pressure of the crowd, which team’s star pitcher will reach his limit first?
Episode 23

(Sub) It's a Matter of Time

Six innings in, the semifinal match between Meisei and Toushu remains scoreless. Under the burning sun and the pressure of the crowd, which team's star pitcher will reach his limit first?
Episode 24

(Dub) Don't You Think They're Alike?

Meisei and Toushu's war of attrition has entered extra innings, neither pitcher allowing a single run. With Toushu playing in unfamiliar territory, and Touma seemingly reaching a new level on the mound, will this be the year Meisei returns to Koshien?
Episode 24

(Sub) Don't You Think They're Alike?

Meisei and Toushu face off into overtime, where a single score makes the difference between thrilling victory and crushing defeat!

