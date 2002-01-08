1 season available

Full Metal Panic!

TVPG • Anime, Animation, International, Science Fiction, Action • TV Series • 2002

Sousuke Sagara, a seventeen year old military specialist working for the secret organization MITHRIL, has been assigned to protect the latest "Whisper...more

Sousuke Sagara, a seventeen year old military specialist working for the secret organization MITHRIL, has been assigned to protect the latest "Whisper...more

1 season available (48 episodes)

1 season available

(48 episodes)

Episodes
Season1
(Dub) The Guy I Kinda Like Is a Sergeant
Episode 1

(Dub) The Guy I Kinda Like Is a Sergeant

Arm Slave pilot Sousuke Sagara enters the most dangerous battle-zone of his career: high school. His mission: Protect the young Whispered, Kaname Chidori.
Episode 1

(Sub) The Guy I Kinda Like Is a Sergeant

Arm Slave pilot Sousuke Sagara enters the most dangerous battle-zone of his career: high school. His mission: Protect the young Whispered, Kaname Chidori.
Episode 2

(Sub) I Want to Protect You

Sousuke Sagara accepts his mission to protect Kaname with zeal - maybe a little too much zeal. His habit of threatening every suspicious-looking character in sight draws the wrath of Ms. Kagurazaka.
(Dub) I Want to Protect You
Episode 2

(Dub) I Want to Protect You

Sousuke Sagara accepts his mission to protect Kaname with zeal - maybe a little too much zeal. His habit of threatening every suspicious-looking character in sight draws the wrath of Ms. Kagurazaka.
Episode 3

(Sub) Lingerie Panic

Tessa wavers uncertainly before ordering an attack on the Whispered Research facility. Meanwhile, Sousuke, Mao, and Kurz tail a suspicious-looking character that has crept into Kaname's apartment.
Episode 3

(Dub) Lingerie Panic

Tessa wavers uncertainly before ordering an attack on the Whispered Research facility. Meanwhile, Sousuke, Mao, and Kurz tail a suspicious-looking character that has crept into Kaname's apartment.
(Dub) Kidnap
Episode 4

(Dub) Kidnap

Kaname's plane gets hijacked by terrorists led by Gauron - who is supposed to by dead. Sousuke is frantically formulating a rescue plan when he feels the cold weight of a pistol pressed to his temple.
Episode 4

(Sub) Kidnap

Kaname's plane gets hijacked by terrorists led by Gauron - who is supposed to by dead. Sousuke is frantically formulating a rescue plan when he feels the cold weight of a pistol pressed to his temple.
(Dub) Whispered
Episode 5

(Dub) Whispered

When Kaname and Sousuke find their escape from the terrorists blocked, Sousuke uses a Savage to begin an AS battle. The skirmish is interrupted when Gauron executes a perplexing move.
Episode 5

(Sub) Whispered

When Kaname and Sousuke find their escape from the terrorists blocked, Sousuke uses a Savage to begin an AS battle. The skirmish is interrupted when Gauron executes a perplexing move.
(Sub) Still Alive
Episode 6

(Sub) Still Alive

Kaname, Sousuke, and Kurz are out of options, so Sousuke suggests that Kaname should flee on her own. Not only does she refuse, she manages to save all three of them!
(Dub) Still Alive
Episode 6

(Dub) Still Alive

Kaname, Sousuke, and Kurz are out of options, so Sousuke suggests that Kaname should flee on her own. Not only does she refuse, she manages to save all three of them!
Episode 7

(Sub) Boy Meets Girl

With his heart set on saving Kurz and Kaname, Sousuke climbs into the pilot seat of Mithril's new AS - the Arbalest - to take on Gauron!
(Dub) Boy Meets Girl
Episode 7

(Dub) Boy Meets Girl

With his heart set on saving Kurz and Kaname, Sousuke climbs into the pilot seat of Mithril's new AS - the Arbalest - to take on Gauron!
Episode 8

(Sub) Part-Time Steady

Sousuke suddenly decides to become Mizuki's boyfriend! The cold, watchful eyes of Mizuki's friends settle firmly on Sagara - but it's Kaname's reaction he should be worrying about.
Episode 8

(Dub) Part-Time Steady

Sousuke suddenly decides to become Mizuki's boyfriend! The cold, watchful eyes of Mizuki's friends settle firmly on Sagara - but it's Kaname's reaction he should be worrying about.
(Dub) Dangerous Safe House
Episode 9

(Dub) Dangerous Safe House

When Tessa rushes to an SDF base after hearing that an A21 member has been captured, she's shocked to find Takuma Kugayama. Seina, at the controls of an RK-92, has an even bigger surprise waiting.
Episode 9

(Sub) Dangerous Safe House

Kaname is in a bad mood after seeing Tessa emerge from the bath. Unfortunately, even as Sousuke Sagara tries to explain that things aren't what they seem, Tessa finds a way to make the situation worse.
Episode 10

(Sub) Run, Running, Run

Kaname is in a bad mood after seeing Tessa emerge from the bath. Unfortunately, even as Sousuke Sagara tries to explain that things aren't what they seem, Tessa finds a way to make the situation worse.
(Dub) Run, Running, Run
Episode 10

(Dub) Run, Running, Run

Kaname is in a bad mood after seeing Tessa emerge from the bath. Unfortunately, even as Sousuke Sagara tries to explain that things aren't what they seem, Tessa finds a way to make the situation worse.
Episode 11

(Sub) Behemoth Awakening

Kaname and Tessa are taken away! The gang follows the signal transmitted by Kaname's bracelet to find them, but upon reaching their destination, they're surrounded by the authorities.
Episode 11

(Dub) Behemoth Awakening

Kaname and Tessa are taken away! The gang follows the signal transmitted by Kaname's bracelet to find them, but upon reaching their destination, they're surrounded by the authorities.
Episode 12

(Dub) One Night Stand

The giant AS - Behemoth - is on the move, crushing Mao's M9 in only seconds! When Kurz attempts to engage the monstrosity, the situation looks bad - until a crusader appears in the sky!
Episode 12

(Sub) One Night Stand

The giant AS - Behemoth - is on the move, crushing Mao's M9 in only seconds! When Kurz attempts to engage the monstrosity, the situation looks bad - until a crusader appears in the sky!
Episode 13

(Sub) A Cat and a Kitten's Rock and Roll

Tessa and Mao decide the best way to settle a big argument is with an AS battle! While Mao is calm and composed, Tessa desperately seeks training from Sousuke.
Episode 13

(Dub) A Cat and a Kitten's Rock and Roll

Tessa and Mao decide the best way to settle a big argument is with an AS battle! While Mao is calm and composed, Tessa desperately seeks training from Sousuke.
Episode 14

(Dub) Is Narashino Burning?

Kaname, Sousuke, and the gang use summer break as an opportunity to visit the Narashino military festival, and during the annual AS competition, Sousuke helps give the underdog an advantage.
Episode 14

(Sub) Is Narashino Burning?

Kaname, Sousuke, and the gang use summer break as an opportunity to visit the Narashino military festival, and during the annual AS competition, Sousuke helps give the underdog an advantage.
Episode 15

(Sub) The Wind Blows at Home, Part 1

After learning that Gauron is still alive, Sousuke is ordered to join the Gauron Assassination Team. As he prepares for the mission, he has no idea the effect his actions will have on Tessa and Kaname.
(Dub) The Wind Blows at Home, Part 1
Episode 15

(Dub) The Wind Blows at Home, Part 1

After learning that Gauron is still alive, Sousuke is ordered to join the Gauron Assassination Team. As he prepares for the mission, he has no idea the effect his actions will have on Tessa and Kaname.
Episode 16

(Sub) The Wind Blows at Home, Part 2

Sousuke's team struggles to escape, but the path to freedom is blocked by someone from Sagara's past who seems to be able to predict their every move.
Episode 16

(Dub) The Wind Blows at Home, Part 2

Sousuke's team struggles to escape, but the path to freedom is blocked by someone from Sagara's past who seems to be able to predict their every move.
Episode 17

(Dub) The Wind Blows at Home, Part 3

Sousuke's team may be carrying a nuclear warhead, but nothing seems to keep Zaied's forces at bay. Meanwhile, Gray and his crew are stunned by Gauron's massive power.
(Sub) The Wind Blows at Home, Part 3
Episode 17

(Sub) The Wind Blows at Home, Part 3

Sousuke's team may be carrying a nuclear warhead, but nothing seems to keep Zaied's forces at bay. Meanwhile, Gray and his crew are stunned by Gauron's massive power.
Episode 18

(Dub) Deep Sea Party

Kaname gets upset after Sousuke spends most of the school festival budget. To make it up to her, he invites her to "a southern island." Of course, the southern island proves to be far from what she was expecting.
(Sub) Deep Sea Party
Episode 18

(Sub) Deep Sea Party

Kaname gets upset after Sousuke spends most of the school festival budget. To make it up to her, he invites her to "a southern island." Of course, the southern island proves to be far from what she was expecting.
Episode 19

(Dub) Engaging Six and Seven

Tessa goes to the bath with Mao and Kaname. After Mao inadvertently ends up a little tipsy, she tells Tessa and Kaname how she first met Kurz and Sousuke.
(Sub) Engaging Six and Seven
Episode 19

(Sub) Engaging Six and Seven

Tessa goes to the bath with Mao and Kaname. After Mao inadvertently ends up a little tipsy, she tells Tessa and Kaname how she first met Kurz and Sousuke.
(Sub) Venom's Flame
Episode 20

(Sub) Venom's Flame

Armed with Venom and Shadow, Gauron's troops go on a rampage at the military's chemical weapons base. Things quickly get tense for Sousuke and the others.
Episode 20

(Dub) Venom's Flame

Armed with Venom and Shadow, Gauron's troops go on a rampage at the military's chemical weapons base. Things quickly get tense for Sousuke and the others.
Episode 21

(Dub) Deep Trap

Thanks to Danigan and Guen, Gauron escapes and takes Kaname hostage. His next destination: the command center.
(Sub) Deep Trap
Episode 21

(Sub) Deep Trap

Thanks to Danigan and Guen, Gauron escapes and takes Kaname hostage. His next destination: the command center.
(Sub) Jack in the Box
Episode 22

(Sub) Jack in the Box

Gauron has control of the de Danaan, but Sousuke and Kurz are on the loose and taking steps to rescue Kaname, Tessa, and the others.
Episode 22

(Dub) Jack in the Box

Gauron has control of the de Danaan, but Sousuke and Kurz are on the loose and taking steps to rescue Kaname, Tessa, and the others.
Episode 23

(Dub) Field of Giants

Sousuke takes on Danigan to rescue Kaname, while Kurz battles Guen. When his men are incapacitated, Gauron is forced to take suicidal action.
(Sub) Field of Giants
Episode 23

(Sub) Field of Giants

Sousuke takes on Danigan to rescue Kaname, while Kurz battles Guen. When his men are incapacitated, Gauron is forced to take suicidal action.
Episode 24

(Dub) Into the Blue

Gauron unleashes Venom on Sousuke's Arbalest. Sagara fights back ferociously, putting Gauron on the defensive as the action intensifies and the end draws near.
(Sub) Into the Blue
Episode 24

(Sub) Into the Blue

Gauron unleashes Venom on Sousuke's Arbalest. Sagara fights back ferociously, putting Gauron on the defensive as the action intensifies and the end draws near.

1 season available (48 episodes)

