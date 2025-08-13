About this Show
Amsterdam Narcos
“Amsterdam Narcos” tells the story of how a city that pioneered drug tolerance laws in the 1970s became an international hub for drug trafficking by the 2000s, attracting organized crime, violence and corruption along the way. Fusing dramatic sequences with interviews from the users and dealers who lived the life and the police trying to control it all, the series charts Amsterdam’s narcotics evolution. What starts with pot coffee houses and the hashish trade transforms to a center for ecstasy manufacturing and distribution — and a vibrant electronic dance scene tied to the party drug. As international trafficking routes are established using Rotterdam, the world’s largest port, as a hub, Amsterdam becomes a gateway for cocaine entering Europe and the UK.
Starring: Geoffrey BretonBart HarderYannick De WaalSonia EijkenStephen McGowan