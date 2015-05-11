About this Show
Danger Decoded
Journey into some of the most deadly, notorious and extreme corners of the world, revealing how danger manifests in ways both spectacular and insidious. From infamous cults driven by manipulation and fear to brilliant criminals who reshape the boundaries of law and chaos, explore the dark ingenuity behind human threats. Also, examine the world’s most perilous landscapes, from treacherous roads carved through unforgiving terrain to natural disasters capable of unleashing catastrophic force. Each story breaks down the chilling histories, staggering risks, and life-or-death consequences that define these extremes. Through vivid accounts and expert insight, we decode the limits of safety and confront a deeper question: Are our fears imagined or are warnings of threats more real than we think?