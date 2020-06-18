1 season available (13 episodes)

Promesas de campañaPromesas de campaña

When FLAN's candidate, Gregorio Cuartas, suffers a stroke without time to find a replacement, a meme by Leopoldo Chica's son shows the solution. Now, running against time, they have to prepare Chica, an unemployed taxi driver, as the candidate. To make the strategy work, they need help from Mapis, Cuartas' wife, and Victoria, his lover. Chica turns out to be a more competent candidate and a much better father and husband than Cuartas. However, having two candidates could be a huge obstacle to winning the election.more

When FLAN's candidate, Gregorio Cuartas, suffers a stroke without...More

Starring: Rubén ZamoraFernanda BorchesJuan Carlos Remolina

InternationalLatinoSpanishComedyTV Series2020
  • hd
  • uhd

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Promesas de Campaña - Trailer

About this Show

Promesas de campaña

When FLAN's candidate, Gregorio Cuartas, suffers a stroke without time to find a replacement, a meme by Leopoldo Chica's son shows the solution. Now, running against time, they have to prepare Chica, an unemployed taxi driver, as the candidate. To make the strategy work, they need help from Mapis, Cuartas' wife, and Victoria, his lover. Chica turns out to be a more competent candidate and a much better father and husband than Cuartas. However, having two candidates could be a huge obstacle to winning the election.

Starring: Rubén ZamoraFernanda BorchesJuan Carlos RemolinaDarío RipollSilverio Palacios

InternationalLatinoSpanishComedyTV Series2020
  • hd
  • uhd

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