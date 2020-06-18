Promesas de campaña

When FLAN's candidate, Gregorio Cuartas, suffers a stroke without time to find a replacement, a meme by Leopoldo Chica's son shows the solution. Now, running against time, they have to prepare Chica, an unemployed taxi driver, as the candidate. To make the strategy work, they need help from Mapis, Cuartas' wife, and Victoria, his lover. Chica turns out to be a more competent candidate and a much better father and husband than Cuartas. However, having two candidates could be a huge obstacle to winning the election.more
When FLAN's candidate, Gregorio Cuartas, suffers a stroke without...More
Starring: Rubén ZamoraFernanda BorchesJuan Carlos Remolina
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When FLAN's candidate, Gregorio Cuartas, suffers a stroke without time to find a replacement, a meme by Leopoldo Chica's son shows the solution. Now, running against time, they have to prepare Chica, an unemployed taxi driver, as the candidate. To make the strategy work, they need help from Mapis, Cuartas' wife, and Victoria, his lover. Chica turns out to be a more competent candidate and a much better father and husband than Cuartas. However, having two candidates could be a huge obstacle to winning the election.
Starring: Rubén ZamoraFernanda BorchesJuan Carlos RemolinaDarío RipollSilverio Palacios
About this Show
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When FLAN's candidate, Gregorio Cuartas, suffers a stroke without time to find a replacement, a meme by Leopoldo Chica's son shows the solution. Now, running against time, they have to prepare Chica, an unemployed taxi driver, as the candidate. To make the strategy work, they need help from Mapis, Cuartas' wife, and Victoria, his lover. Chica turns out to be a more competent candidate and a much better father and husband than Cuartas. However, having two candidates could be a huge obstacle to winning the election.
Starring: Rubén ZamoraFernanda BorchesJuan Carlos RemolinaDarío RipollSilverio Palacios