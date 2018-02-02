2 seasons available (9 episodes)

The TradeThe Trade

From Columbus, Ohio to Guerrero, Mexico and countless cities in between, the opioid epidemic has ravaged communities on both sides of the border. But what about the lives behind the headlines and statistics? This timely, provocative five-episode docu-series spotlights the crisis through the eyes of those most affected: the growers, addicts, cartel bosses and law enforcement hopelessly caught in its web.more

From Columbus, Ohio to Guerrero, Mexico and countless cities in b...More

Starring: Tom GreenJennifer SpenceRobb Wells

TVMADocumentariesTV Series2018
  • hd

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About this Show

The Trade

From Columbus, Ohio to Guerrero, Mexico and countless cities in between, the opioid epidemic has ravaged communities on both sides of the border. But what about the lives behind the headlines and statistics? This timely, provocative five-episode docu-series spotlights the crisis through the eyes of those most affected: the growers, addicts, cartel bosses and law enforcement hopelessly caught in its web.

Starring: Tom GreenJennifer SpenceRobb WellsAnastasia PhillipsPatrick McKenna

TVMADocumentariesTV Series2018
  • hd

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