1 season available

Heroic Age

TVPG • Adventure, Science Fiction, Animation, Anime, Action, International • TV Series • 2007

Long ago, the advanced Tribe of Gold vanished from the vast universe. In the void left by their departure, the tyrannical Tribe of Silver ascended to ...more

Long ago, the advanced Tribe of Gold vanished from the vast universe. In the void left by their departure, the tyrannical Tribe of Silver ascended to ...more

Start watching Heroic Age

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (52 episodes)

1 season available

(52 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Dub) The Ruined Planet

Princess Dhianeila guides her weary people through the cosmos in search of a prophesized savior, leading to the discovery of a potential champion on a desolate planet.
Episode 1

(Sub) The Ruined Planet

Princess Dhianeila guides her weary people through the cosmos in search of a prophesized savior, leading to the discovery of a potential champion on a desolate planet.
Episode 2

(Sub) The Forgotten Child

While Dhianeila teaches Age the ways of the society she hopes he will save, he reveals an awareness of the expectations resting upon his shoulders.
Episode 2

(Dub) The Forgotten Child

While Dhianeila teaches Age the ways of the society she hopes he will save, he reveals an awareness of the expectations resting upon his shoulders.
Episode 3

(Dub) The Tribe of Hero

Age must once more come to the defense of the Argonaut, and the magnitude of his attack captures the attention of four distant beings cloaked in shadow.
Episode 3

(Sub) The Tribe of Hero

Age must once more come to the defense of the Argonaut, and the magnitude of his attack captures the attention of four distant beings cloaked in shadow.
Episode 4

(Dub) The Planet Titarros

The Argonaut seeks supplies at a port controlled by the Tribe of Silver. Across space, the Nodos foresee conflict erupting – and their predictions quickly come true.
Episode 4

(Sub) The Planet Titarros

The Argonaut seeks supplies at a port controlled by the Tribe of Silver. Across space, the Nodos foresee conflict erupting – and their predictions quickly come true.
Episode 5

(Dub) The Nodos

The Tribe of Bronze attacks the Argonaut above Titarros, but the chaos in the heavens pales in comparison to the devastating battle between Nodos raging below.
Episode 5

(Sub) The Nodos

The Tribe of Bronze attacks the Argonaut above Titarros, but the chaos in the heavens pales in comparison to the devastating battle between Nodos raging below.
Episode 6

(Sub) The Cemetery Belt

The Argonaut falls under attack, and the ship’s desperate crew is forced to seek refuge in a place known only for death.
Episode 6

(Dub) The Cemetery Belt

The Argonaut falls under attack, and the ship's desperate crew is forced to seek refuge in a place known only for death.
Episode 7

(Sub) The Agreement

The Argonaut faces certain destruction as its enemies swarm the Cemetery Belt. As one champion takes massive risks, another savior appears.
Episode 7

(Dub) The Agreement

The Argonaut faces certain destruction as its enemies swarm the Cemetery Belt. As one champion takes massive risks, another savior appears.
Episode 8

(Sub) The Flashing Nodos

The Argonaut’s escape is thwarted by the Tribe of Silver. Dhianeila takes drastic action – endangering her own safety for the sake of the crew.
Episode 8

(Dub) The Flashing Nodos

The Argonaut's escape is thwarted by the Tribe of Silver. Dhianeila takes drastic action - endangering her own safety for the sake of the crew.
Episode 9

(Sub) The Return

Just as all looks hopeless for the Argonaut, a path home is found – but the ship’s crew may be forced to depart without its savior.
Episode 9

(Dub) The Return

Just as all looks hopeless for the Argonaut, a path home is found - but the ship's crew may be forced to depart without its savior.
Episode 10

(Sub) The Hero of Solitude

The Argonaut arrives home to a hero’s welcome, but mankind’s savior quickly finds himself in the hands of warmongering politicians.
Episode 10

(Dub) The Hero of Solitude

The Argonaut arrives home to a hero's welcome, but mankind's savior quickly finds himself in the hands of shady politicians.
Episode 11

(Dub) The Star of Brilliance

Meleagros and Atalantes find their plan to gain unrivaled power jeopardized when the Tribe of Silver takes incredible steps toward eliminating humanity once and for all.
Episode 11

(Sub) The Star of Brilliance

Meleagros and Atalantes find their plan to gain unrivaled power jeopardized when the Tribe of Silver takes incredible steps toward eliminating humanity once and for all.
Episode 12

(Sub) The Torch of Destruction

Meleagros and Atalantes perpetrate an unthinkable act of violence which changes the face of the solar system forever.
Episode 12

(Dub) The Torch of Destruction

Meleagros and Atalantes perpetrate an unthinkable act of violence which changes the face of the solar system forever.
Episode 13

(Dub) The Battle in the Space-Time Continuum

Age's power could bring destruction on a universal scale if he is pushed too far. As he teeters on the brink, the war comes perilously close to mankind's home.
Episode 13

(Sub) The Battle in the Space-Time Continuum

Age’s power could bring destruction on a universal scale if he is pushed too far. As he teeters on the brink, the war comes perilously close to mankind’s home.
Episode 14

(Sub) The Raging One

Madness reigns in space as the battle reaches new levels of chaos. Massive destruction looms unless Dhianeila takes control of mankind’s destiny.
Episode 14

(Dub) The Raging One

Madness reigns in space as the battle reaches new levels of chaos. Massive destruction looms unless Dhianeila takes control of mankind's destiny.
Episode 15

(Dub) When the Light Falls

Age's chaotic condition threatens to destroy enemy and ally alike. Dhianeila risks her life to end his frenzy.
Episode 15

(Sub) When the Light Falls

Age’s chaotic condition threatens to destroy enemy and ally alike. Dhianeila risks her life to end his frenzy.
Episode 16

(Sub) Overcoming the Fates

Following the battle between Age and Mehitak, words are exchanged that could alter the course of the war. The other Nodos ponder harsh theories regarding the Tribe of Gold’s prophesy.
Episode 16

(Dub) Overcoming the Fates

Following the battle between Age and Mehitak, words are exchanged that could alter the course of the war. The other Nodos ponder harsh theories regarding the Tribe of Gold's prophesy.
Episode 17

(Sub) The Retributive Troops

Humanity moves to confront the Tribe of Bronze, but while Dhianeila works to inhibit the damage caused by her brothers, the enigmatic Tribe of Silver unleashes an attack.
Episode 17

(Dub) The Retributive Troops

Humanity moves to confront the Tribe of Bronze, but while Dhianeila works to inhibit the damage caused by her brothers, the Tribe of Silver unleashes an attack.
Episode 18

(Sub) The Victorious Day

The Tribe of Iron unleashes an assault on the home world of the Tribe of Bronze and discovers that the planet's defenses are far from what was expected.
Episode 18

(Dub) The Victorious Day

The Tribe of Iron unleashes an assault on the home world of the Tribe of Bronze and discovers that the planet's defenses are far from what was expected.
Episode 19

(Dub) The Invasion Between the Planet Systems

In the face of her brothers' violent lust for power, Dhianeila reaches out to the enemy in hopes of preventing catastrophe.
Episode 19

(Sub) The Invasion Between the Planet Systems

In the face of her brothers' violent lust for power, Dhianeila reaches out to the enemy in hopes of preventing catastrophe.
Episode 20

(Sub) The Nodos of Darkness

The rising death toll has shaken confidence and stability on all sides, forcing Dhianeila to once more reach out to the enemy before it is too late.
Episode 20

(Dub) The Nodos of Darkness

The rising death toll has shaken confidence and stability on all sides, forcing Dhianeila to once more reach out to the enemy before it is too late.
Episode 21

(Dub) The Planet Codomos

The Nodos clash with an intensity that could spell disaster for the entire universe. Amid the destruction, a shocking revelation is made.
Episode 21

(Sub) The Planet Codomos

The Nodos clash with an intensity that could spell disaster for the entire universe. Amid the destruction, a shocking revelation is made.
Episode 22

(Dub) The Agreement of Death

An ultimatum from the Tribe of Silver places mankind's fate in the hands of Dhianeila, and the search for the Tribe of Gold begins.
Episode 22

(Sub) The Agreement of Death

An ultimatum from the Tribe of Silver places mankind's fate in the hands of Dhianeila, and the search for the Tribe of Gold begins.
Episode 23

(Dub) The Four

While the Argonaut searches for the Tribe of Gold, a path to survival is found. Only Age can prevent the Tribe of Silver from ending mankind's quest once and for all.
Episode 23

(Sub) The Four

While the Argonaut searches for the Tribe of Gold, a path to survival is found. Only Age can prevent the Tribe of Silver from ending mankind's quest once and for all.
Episode 24

(Sub) Elysium

The Argonaut is consumed by an electrical storm, and Dhianeila's decisions during the crisis will determine if Elysium is to be reached.
Episode 24

(Dub) Elysium

The Argonaut is consumed by an electrical storm, and Dhianeila's decisions during the crisis will determine if Elysium is to be reached.
Episode 25

(Sub) The Final Labor

The key to unlocking the secrets of the Tribe of Gold is found. The destinies of those who have been ravaged by war are uncertain as the hero of mankind falls.
Episode 25

(Dub) The Final Labor

The key to unlocking the secrets of the Tribe of Gold is found. The destinies of those who have been ravaged by war are uncertain as the hero of mankind falls.
Episode 26

(Sub) Age

On a planet saved from ruin, humanity's greatest leader longs for the return of the boy who held mankind's fate in his hands and untold power within.
Episode 26

(Dub) Age

On a planet saved from ruin, humanity's greatest leader longs for the return of the boy who held mankind's fate in his hands and untold power within.

You May Also Like

Devil May Cry
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2007)
Full Metal Panic!
TVPG • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2002)
Witchblade
TVMA • Thriller, Anime • TV Series (2006)
Hellsing
TVMA • Horror, Anime • TV Series (2001)
Guyver: The Bioboosted Armor
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2005)
Black Cat
TVPG • Anime, Science Fiction • TV Series (2008)
Code Geass
TV14 • Anime, Adventure • TV Series (2007)
Psycho-Pass
TVMA • Drama, Anime • TV Series (2012)
The Asterisk War
TV14 • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Kingdom (2012)
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2012)
Sky Wizards Academy
TVMA • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Sekirei
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2008)
Trigun
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (1998)
Assassination Classroom
TV14 • Anime, Fantasy • TV Series (2015)
Air Gear
TVMA • Anime, Animation • TV Series (2006)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (52 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial