Original • 1 season available (3 episodes)

Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar NeeseFriends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese

When 16-year-old Skylar Neese vanishes from her West Virginia home, her family and community are thrown into turmoil. As the search for answers intensifies, attention turns toward Skylar’s closest friends – uncovering a tangled web of secrets, betrayal, and identity.  Told through social media posts, intimate interviews, and Skylar’s own words,  Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese is a gripping true-crime docuseries that immerses viewers in the emotional intensity of adolescence. From the thrill of rebellion to the fragility of friendship, this three-part series captures the pressures of growing up in the digital age – and the devastating consequences when love turns to hate.more

When 16-year-old Skylar Neese vanishes from her West Virginia hom...More

TVMADocumentariesDocuseriesTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese - Trailer

About this Show

Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese

When 16-year-old Skylar Neese vanishes from her West Virginia home, her family and community are thrown into turmoil. As the search for answers intensifies, attention turns toward Skylar’s closest friends – uncovering a tangled web of secrets, betrayal, and identity.  Told through social media posts, intimate interviews, and Skylar’s own words,  Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese is a gripping true-crime docuseries that immerses viewers in the emotional intensity of adolescence. From the thrill of rebellion to the fragility of friendship, this three-part series captures the pressures of growing up in the digital age – and the devastating consequences when love turns to hate.

TVMADocumentariesDocuseriesTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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