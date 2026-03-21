1 season available (1 episode)

Faith. Fight. Freedom. The Legacy of Reverend Jesse JacksonFaith. Fight. Freedom. The Legacy of Reverend Jesse Jackson

ABC7's one-hour special “Faith. Fight. Freedom: The Legacy of Reverend Jesse Jackson” explores the Reverend and civil rights leader's life. We trace his rise from the front lines of the civil rights movement to the national political stage. From his work alongside Dr. King to the founding of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the special examines how Jackson transformed protest into political power and built multiracial coalitions that reshaped American elections. We speak to his children about their father's impact, here in the states and globally. Through archival footage, interviews, and reflections from a new generation of leaders, viewers see how his influence echoes in today’s fights over voting rights, economic justice, and representation.more

ABC7's one-hour special “Faith. Fight. Freedom: The Legacy of Rev...More

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Faith. Fight. Freedom. The Legacy of Reverend Jesse Jackson

ABC7's one-hour special “Faith. Fight. Freedom: The Legacy of Reverend Jesse Jackson” explores the Reverend and civil rights leader's life. We trace his rise from the front lines of the civil rights movement to the national political stage. From his work alongside Dr. King to the founding of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the special examines how Jackson transformed protest into political power and built multiracial coalitions that reshaped American elections. We speak to his children about their father's impact, here in the states and globally. Through archival footage, interviews, and reflections from a new generation of leaders, viewers see how his influence echoes in today’s fights over voting rights, economic justice, and representation.

Local NewsTV Series2026
  • hd

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