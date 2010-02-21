Sinbad: Where U Been?Sinbad: Where U Been?

Named one of Comedy Central's "100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time," Sinbad is in his element as he speaks truth to the burning subjects of the day, from poverty and politics to where he's been keeping himself all this time.more

Named one of Comedy Central's "100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time...More

Not RatedBlack StoriesComedyStand UpMovie2010
  • hd

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Sinbad: Where U Been? - Trailer

About this Movie

Sinbad: Where U Been?

Named one of Comedy Central's "100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time," Sinbad is in his element as he speaks truth to the burning subjects of the day, from poverty and politics to where he's been keeping himself all this time.

Not RatedBlack StoriesComedyStand UpMovie2010
  • hd

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