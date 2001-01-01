1 season available (1 episode)

Aftershock: Beyond The Civil WarAftershock: Beyond The Civil War

The Civil War does not end in 1865 and the blood of many Americans continues to flow freely. Counter-insurgency groups form like the Lowry Gang. All Americans feel the Civil War's aftershocks for years while some believe its tremors are felt even today.more

The Civil War does not end in 1865 and the blood of many American...More

Starring: Orion BarnesJoshua Bradley

TVPGDocumentariesHistoryMilitary & WarTV Series2001
  • hd

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Aftershock: Beyond The Civil War

The Civil War does not end in 1865 and the blood of many Americans continues to flow freely. Counter-insurgency groups form like the Lowry Gang. All Americans feel the Civil War's aftershocks for years while some believe its tremors are felt even today.

Starring: Orion BarnesJoshua Bradley

TVPGDocumentariesHistoryMilitary & WarTV Series2001
  • hd

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