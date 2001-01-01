The Civil War does not end in 1865 and the blood of many Americans continues to flow freely. Counter-insurgency groups form like the Lowry Gang. All Americans feel the Civil War's aftershocks for years while some believe its tremors are felt even today.more
The Civil War does not end in 1865 and the blood of many American...More
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The Civil War does not end in 1865 and the blood of many Americans continues to flow freely. Counter-insurgency groups form like the Lowry Gang. All Americans feel the Civil War's aftershocks for years while some believe its tremors are felt even today.
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Aftershock: Beyond The Civil War
The Civil War does not end in 1865 and the blood of many Americans continues to flow freely. Counter-insurgency groups form like the Lowry Gang. All Americans feel the Civil War's aftershocks for years while some believe its tremors are felt even today.