Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. Episodes 1-9 Now streaming on Hulu until May 13.more
Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts dow...More
Starring: Charlie CoxVincent D'OnofrioElden Henson
Creators: Dario ScardapaneMatt CormanChris Ord
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Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. Episodes 1-9 Now streaming on Hulu until May 13.
About this Show
Daredevil: Born Again
Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. Episodes 1-9 Now streaming on Hulu until May 13.