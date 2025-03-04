1 season available (9 episodes)

Daredevil: Born AgainDaredevil: Born Again

Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. Episodes 1-9 Now streaming on Hulu until May 13.more

Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts dow...More

Starring: Charlie CoxVincent D'OnofrioElden Henson

Creators: Dario ScardapaneMatt CormanChris Ord

TVMADramaActionTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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Daredevil Born Again S1 - Trailer

Daredevil: Born Again - Trailer

About this Show

Daredevil: Born Again

Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild. Episodes 1-9 Now streaming on Hulu until May 13.

Starring: Charlie CoxVincent D'OnofrioElden HensonDeborah Ann WollWilson Bethel

Creators: Dario ScardapaneMatt CormanChris Ord

TVMADramaActionTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • da
  • hd
  • hdr
  • uhd

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